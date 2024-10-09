Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose’s outdoor speaker deal is an instant win

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been searching for the perfect outdoor speaker in Amazon’s October sale, look no further. The Bose SoundLink Flex is currently £94.95 for Prime members. 

The speaker has seen a large price cut as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, slashing the price from £149.95 to just £94.95. That’s a good £55 saving on the portable Bluetooth speaker. 

The Bose SoundLink Flex has dropped below £100

The Bose SoundLink Flex has plummeted to just £94.95 in Amazon’s October sale. Run to Amazon now to bag the portable Bluetooth speaker for 37% less than its original £149.95 RRP.

As with every deal in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, this offer is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. However, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to sign up. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for first-time Prime users, meaning you can try Prime and access this deal today at no cost. 

Bose SoundLink Flex on bench
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A Bluetooth speaker for the outdoorsy type

Pros

  • Sonic scale and confidence to spare
  • Impressively hardy build and finish
  • Good battery life

Cons

  • Loses some composure at volume
  • ‘Only’ Bluetooth 4.2
  • No EQ adjustment

The SoundLink Flex is a portable Bluetooth speaker by Bose. 

The speaker has a small but stylish, travel-friendly design and is available in a multitude of colours. It’s also rugged enough to take outdoors with a robust soft silicone finish and powder-coated steel grille, along with an IP67 rating to protect it against dust and water. 

The speaker also offers a bigger and burlier sound than its dimensions might suggest with plenty of bass. You can use Bluetooth to pair a device from up to 30ft away and personalise your settings or pair multiple speakers in the Bose Connect app. 

The speaker also has a decent battery life, offering 12 hours of music on a single charge. That should be more than enough for a party in the garden, a day out at the park or lounging next to the pool. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bose SoundLink Flex review

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

