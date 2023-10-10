Bose’s 5-star ANC earbuds just plummeted to £199

Looking for an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds? Well, Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II have been knocked down to £199 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II first launched at a pricey £280 in 2022, and just like they’ve managed to stick to a price point above £200 for the majority of their life, the last time they hit this price was back in July as part of the previous Prime Day sales event.

Which is all a way of saying that the QuietComfort Earbuds II don’t hit this price too often, so if you’re in the market for noise-cancelling buds, this award-winning pair to snap when available. You’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to be able to get the discount.

Get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for £199 Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II and dropped to the lowest price we’ve seen them on Amazon Amazon UK

Now £199 View Deal

We rated them as the best noise-cancelling earbuds over the Sony WF-1000XM5 because their ANC skills are some of the best, if not the best, we’ve ever sampled from a pair of true wireless. They suppress most sounds they come across, locking the user in a zone of isolation. Airplanes, traffic, trains, people – whatever these earphones come up against, they bat them away with an expert performance.

The transparency mode is excellent too, big, clear and detailed; with a neat feature in the ActiveSense tech that reduces loud noises when in transparency mode so you’re not suddenly startled by them. It’s a useful feature to have if you’re commuting on the Underground as you can talk to people but aren’t distracted by loud sounds around you.

But it’s not just noise-cancelling these five-star earphones are good at, they’re pretty good at audio with a neutral, uncoloured performance that’s big on bass, with bright treble and clear and detailed midrange. If you enjoy a balanced sound with a big performance, that’s another reason to check out this Prime Day deal on the QuietComfort Earbuds II.

The wireless performance is excellent with no break-up that we encountered, and an app that’s simple to use and offers a few ways to customise the bass and treble performance to you liking.

These are an excellent pair of true wireless earbuds and back to the lowest price we’ve seen them since they went on sale.