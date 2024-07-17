Bose’s 5-star ANC earbuds are now a bargain for long flights

If you’re after the best noise-cancelling earbuds bar none, then you’ll want to take a closer look at this Prime Day deal for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Though they’ve been replaced by the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are still available and in this Prime Day deal you can get them for £179.95. In our minds, that’s a bit of bargain.

These five-star earbuds boast the finest noise-cancellation we’ve ever experienced from a true wireless earbud. They almost obliterate any sound they come into contact with, traffic, people, public transport – nothing is safe from the noise-cancelling prowess of these wireless earbuds. And why we don’t want to exaggerate and say that you’re trapped in a cone of silence, the performance here is not too far from being eerily quiet.

They’re comfortable enough to wear and feature touch controls for operation. The battery life isn’t as long as other true wireless, but six hours per charge and 24 in total is enough to get you through a few days before you need to top up.

The sound quality is the best we’ve heard from a Bose true wireless. The bass is big and bold, the midrange is described with clarity and detail, while the top end of the frequency is bright and sharp but without sounding harsh. The sound profile is well balanced and works well across a range of music genres.

There is the Bose app which offers some degree of customisation in changing the sound EQ, tweaking the controls, and customising the noise-cancelling settings. You can also run an ear-tip fit test to make sure that the earbuds are securely placed in your ears.

For £179.95 you’re getting the finest earbuds for noise-cancelling on the market. It’s not a deal you’ll want to miss out on.

