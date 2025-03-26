:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Our favourite noise-cancelling over-ears are £120 cheaper for a limited time only

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are our current pick for the best noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. They’re also £120 cheaper when you pick them up during Amazon’s spring sale. 

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have fallen to £329.95 on Amazon for a limited time only. That’s £120 off their usual £449.95 – or more than a quarter off. 

Save 27% on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise-cancelling headphones

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra have dropped to $349/£329.95 on Amazon. Save $80/£120 when you shop these headphones during the spring sale this week only.

  • Was $429/£449.95
  • Now $349/£329.95
This is the lowest we’ve seen the headphones drop in price since Black Friday, making today a great time to snap them up at a discount. 

US shoppers can also take advantage of this offer, with the headphones dropping to $349 down from $429 in the States for a total saving of $80 when you head to Amazon today. 

Is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones worth buying? 

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones on top of case
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Setting the ANC standard for noise-cancelling over-ears

Pros

  • Class-leading noise-cancellation
  • Very comfortable to wear
  • Reliable wireless performance
  • Richer but still balanced sound

Cons

  • Odd call performance
  • Sony still the more exciting listen
  • Expensive
  • Immersive Audio works but lacks detail and sounds thin

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are a 4.5-star pair of headphones released in 2024 that offer a comfortable fit, reliable wireless performance and class-leading noise cancellation to drown out distractions. 

We found that the headphones offered a rich but still balanced sound, while the 24-hour battery life should keep you listening all day long. 

“The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are the best noise-cancelling over-ears on the market with Bose somehow managing to best its predecessors’ already excellent performance”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney in his review of the headphones. 

“Improvements to the audio, battery life, and wireless performance are also welcome, although the call quality is slightly iffy. While the Immersive Audio is a confident stab at spatial audio, it’s not quite an essential feature”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you don’t mind picking up a slightly older pair of cans, Sony’s 5-star WH-1000XM4 deliver impressive noise cancellation and superb audio at just £177.99. That’s nearly half their original cost of £349. 

