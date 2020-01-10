The Bose QuietComfort 35 II in Midnight Blue have dropped even more in price in this reduced to clear deal from Argos.

Following the festive period, we noted a significant saving on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones during the Boxing Day sales, slashed in price to just £214.99. Now Argos looks set to clear stock with the limited edition Midnight Blue variant slipping below the £200 mark, now available to buy for £199.99.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Bluetooth Headphones-Midnight Blue The only difference is colour when it comes to this competitive price, making this the lowest price you can pick up the fantastic Bose QC 35 II headphones. Don't be fooled, these RRP at £329.95.

Whilst Argos’ marketing makes this saving look rather small, it’s worth considering their RRP of £329.95. Not least, if you’re looking at the listings for the Bose QC35 II in its more standard colours of Black, Silver and Rose Gold, prices still sit somewhere between £260 and £300. At this low price, anyone would think they’re bogey green.

At the time of release, the Bose QC35 II’s were the best noise cancellation headphones you could get your hands, superseded only by the Sony WH-1000XM3. Still remaining one of the top dogs of over-ear headphones, though, the Bose QC35 II’s keep supreme audio and wearing comfort at the forefront of its design.

The clue is in the name, the QC35 II headphones set out to be one of the most comfortable pairs of headphones to wear, made in such a way to ensure long-wear is possible without need for respite, including their “wonderfully soft” padding. Bringing together matte plastic with the complimentary, slightly more premium feel metal caps, they form a stylish but, primarily, very lightweight design.

With an equaliser app available on both iOS and Android, the Bose QC35 II introduced more customisation in terms of its Active Noise Cancellation, moving away from simply flicking it on or off with the option for High, Low and Off sound profiles.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Bluetooth Headphones-Midnight Blue The only difference is colour when it comes to this competitive price, making this the lowest price you can pick up the fantastic Bose QC 35 II headphones. Don't be fooled, these RRP at £329.95.

Now coming equipped with your choice of AI Assistant, the Bose QC35 II also boasts 20 hours of battery during wireless playback, or 40 hours if you keep things wired.

At £199.99, the Bose QC35 II are cheap, look pretty swish in a Midnight Blue hue and pack all the tech that comes recommended.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…