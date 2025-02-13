Bose’s discounted noise cancelling headphones are perfect for those who hate flying

Let’s face it, even during shorter journeys, flying can be a tiresome affair but with the Bose QuietComfort headphones now on offer, it doesn’t have to be.

It’s no secret that Bose is king when it comes to active noise cancelling which is why the company’s headphones make for the perfect companions when you have to fly. Just pop them on and you can zone out from the ambient noise around you and relax with a film, podcast or one of your favourite playlists.

The one caveat is that Bose headphones tend to cost quite a bit, but luckily Amazon’s got one heck of an offer available. Right now you can buy the excellent Bose QuietComfort headphones for just $/£249, marking a massive $/£100 reduction off their initial price tag.

If you’re having a sense of deja vu with these headphones then don’t worry, it’s not misplaced. The Bose QuietComfort are nearly identical to the QuietComfort 45, except the former has a slightly longer battery life at 24-hours (as opposed to 22) and there are more colours options available.

On top of the traditional black colourway that Bose is known for, you can get the QuietComfort headphones in Blue Dusk, Chilled Lilac and even Cypress Green, just to name a few choices.

Given that the ANC is almost identical to the QuietComfort 45 however, here’s what AV Editor Kob Monney had to say in his review for those headphones: “vehicles are mere hums as they pass by, the hubbub of train stations is nullified effectively, while journeys on trains pass with little interruption; all the bumps of the tracks and the sound of the wind rushing past is cancelled out with confidence.”

Even though ANC is definitely where the Bose QuietComfort excel, they certainly don’t slouch when it comes to sound quality either. Tons of detail comes through these cans, unearthing layers of your favourite songs that you might not have heard before. It’s not quite as robust a soundscape as what you’ll find on Sony headphones, but it more than gets the job done.

All of this amounts to a terrific pair of headphones that can turn any mode of transport into a relaxing journey as soon as you pop them on your head. To get them for $100 less than usual just makes them a true bargain buy.