Bose QuietComfort 45 are a bargain pair of ANC headphones with this deal

Bose remains one of the standard bearers for the active noise cancelling headphones and you can get the awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 on the cheap right now.

Amazon is currently offering the Bose QuietComfort 45 for just £214.96. That’s 33% off the usual price of £319.99 asking price. You’ll get the Triple Black colour option with a protective hard carrying case and free delivery before the weekend.

The Bose QC 45, which came out in 2022, are among our favourite over-ear wireless headphones, largely because of that excellent noice cancelling technology that offers both active and transparent modes, depending on your environment.

They’re comfortable and have up to 24 hours of battery life from a single charge, making them absolutely ideal for long flights. Via the USB-C charging, you can get three hours of juice from a 15-minute flash.

In terms of sound quality, we loved the natural, clinical tone and great levels of detail and sharpness and earned the QuietComfort 45 a four-star score from our reviewer last summer.

Our reviewer Kob Monney wrote: “As an update to the QuietComfort series of headphones, the Bose QC45 fulfil their goal. The changes are iterative in nature, removing a few stuffy aspects but keeping the same iconic look and giving them a more modern appeal.

“Comfort is excellent and noise cancelling impresses. If you own an older pair of QuietComforts and are looking to upgrade, then you can upgrade with confidence to this model.”