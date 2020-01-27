There is now a huge £70 saving on the Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones via Bose’s official store.

Fancy a pair of wired noise cancelling headphones from Bose at a discount? Usually retailing at a premium price tag of £249.95, you can now buy the in-ear Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones for just £179.95, slipping below the £100 mark.

Admittedly as a wired pair of earphones these in-ears from Bose might feel a little out of touch with the current wave of true wireless earbuds out there. That said, if you’ve ever had a earbud fall out and skid across the floor of a tube, edging ever close to that open door and the gap they’re always warning you to ‘mind’, a pair of old school wired earphones packing all the features of a premium pair of headphones might not seem quite so left field. That, and these come with a great saving.

The first of Bose’s venture in noise cancellation technology, the Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic earphones offer an in-ear design with their StayHear+ tips for a comfortable, namely more secure fit. Offering a decent seal, then, this boasts greater noise isolation as a foundation for Bose’s active noise cancellation to work on top of.

As long as you tuck the wire away it’s also worth noting that these are a great option for the average wearer as well as active individuals looking for a pair of earphones that will stay in place during a heavy workout.

The standout feature here of course is Bose’s noise cancellation with the QuietComfort 20 Acoustic headphones able to keep background noise at bay when the time calls for it. With its Aware mode, you can give a boost to outside sounds to give a better indication of what’s going on – ideal if you’re listening out for a train announcement or are walking near a busy road.

The QuietComfort 20 also pack an inline microphone and remote for switching between modes, as well as controlling the volume and giving in-call functionality. This section also houses the lithium-ion battery but, as is always the benefit with a wired pair of headphones, the QuietComfort 20 can still be used even when the battery is dead.

A fantastic option for those who aren’t bothered about joining the true wireless band wagon (having watched £150 worth of earbud get lost on public transport, I don’t blame you). Now with £70 off their RRP, too, the Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic are a great choice for many.

