Save nearly 50% on the Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones

In need of a trusty pair of headphones to see you through early morning commutes or long-haul flights? This deal on the Bose QuietComfort headphones should not be missed.

Save over a whopping £130 and get the Bose QuietComfort SC wireless headphones for just £189 in this limited time deal from Amazon.

The Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones are nearly 50% off Upgrade to the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones for just £189.99 and enjoy noise cancelling technology, quality sound and a comfortable design at a bargain price. Amazon

Designed with comfort in mind, the Bose QuietComfort are a fantastic companion for long trips and extended listening periods alike, thanks to their plush earcup cushions and padded band which gently keeps your headphones in place.

Plus with noise cancelling headphone technology, the QuietComfort headphones allow you to tune out distractions for a more immersive listening experience.

By default there are two noise cancelling modes for you to choose from, including Quiet which offers full noise-cancellation and Aware, with the latter designed for moments when you need to hear your surroundings.

Alternatively you can even create your own custom mode and manually adjust the noise cancellation level, so it best suits how you prefer to listen.

Speaking of customisation, the QuietComfort headphones also benefit from Adjustable EQ that puts you in control of the bass, mid-range and treble for the best possible sound that’s tailored to your preferences.

With up to 24-hours of battery life, the QuietComfort headphones should see you comfortably through long flights without bother. Or plug in the included audio cable to use your headphones even when the battery is depleted.

When it does come time to top up your headphones, a super speedy 15-minute charge offers up to 2.5-hours of additional play time, which means you’ll never be caught short without your headphones again.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Bose QuietComfort headphones ourselves, they currently boast a 4.6-star rating based on over 1289 customer reviews on Amazon.

Customers say the headphones provide “good sound quality with noise cancellation” and are comfortable to wear, thanks to “plush earcups and a lightweight design”.

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of headphones that are not only comfortable to wear but also offer quality sound and noise cancellation without a hefty price tag, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the Bose QuietComfort headphones.