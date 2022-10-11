Bose NC Headphones 700 down to £179.99 on Amazon

You can currently get the superlative Bose NC Headphones 700 for just £179.99 as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, which is practically half price.

Amazon is running a special sales event for Prime subscribers today and tomorrow, and one early highlight has seen 49% shaved off the price of the Bose NC Headphones 700.

These over-ear noise cancelling headphones currently cost £179.99 rather than their usual £349.95. This saving applies to both the black and the silver models, so you can have your choice of colour.

Save 49% on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 The highly acclaimed Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are down 49% on Amazon, hitting a price of just £179.99. Amazon

We’ve rated the Bose NC Headphones 700 as among the best noise cancelling headphones on the market ever since their 2019 launch, awarding them 4.5 stars out of 5.

Our review praised the headphones for their “excellent levels of comfort, as well as impressive sound and noise cancellation”. They look great (which isn’t always been a characteristic of Bose headphones), have a pleasingly neutral sound character, and the Bose app is one of the best and most intuitive in the business.

You can expect a good 20 hours of battery life out of a single charge, while a 15 minute charge can comfortably get you 3.5 hours of usage.

At the time we noted that “There are better-sounding efforts for a similar price”, but that was more a reflection of the premium price tag Bose applied to the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 at launch. At this current price on Amazon, any such minor qualms have been blown out of the water.