Boost your PS4 and Xbox One storage with this 5TB hard drive – now just £70.99

Alice Marshall |

Take a meaty 43% off the WD 5TB My Passport portable hard drive in this hefty Amazon discount.

You can always do with more storage, but it definitely comes at a price. With a dizzyingly high RRP of £124.99, there’s every reason therefore to jump on Amazon’s price crash for the WD 5TB My Passport – now reduced down to £70.99 (that’s a 43% cut in price).

WD 5TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive Deal

WD 5TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive with Password Protection and Auto Backup Software - Black

Great companions for PCs and gaming consoles, the portable hard drive also comes with built-in encryption, password protection and the option to set up automatic back-ups.

Amazon

|

Save 43%

|

Now £70.99

View Deal

Now £70.99

|

Save 43%

|

Amazon

Offering a new and improved design, the WD 5TB My Passport hard drive now comes with a far more streamlined design that they promise you’ll be able to hold in the palm of your hand. Or, indeed, you can easily slip the 10.72 by 7.49cm portable hard drive into your bag, weighing in at just 210g.

Sleek and polished in terms of its aesthetics, the WD’s My Passport is an essential for anyone carrying out heavy duty tasks on their laptop or console and are in need of that extra boost.

For the gamers in the audience, 5TB is more than enough to see you to the end of the PS4/Xbox One’s lifecycle. Heck, if you plan on picking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X down the line, then it certainly doesn’t hurt to pre-emptively pick up extra storage while it’s going cheap.

Better still, with this portable hard drive, you can benefit from extra layers of security on your precious files. Coming equipped with the WD Backup software, you can automatically set it up to always ensure your documents are backed up from your PC.

In addition, the WD 5TB My Passport portable hard drive can also encrypt your files to keep them from untrustworthy eyes. With built-in 256-bit AES hardware, files are stored in code and only able to be opened with your set password.

This portable hard drive from WD also allows you to connect your social media accounts and back up data, including the likes of Facebook, Dropbox and Google Drive.

Keep your digital footprint under lock and key with the added reassurance you won’t lose those priceless memories by picking up the WD 5TB My Passport portable hard drive. With a 43% reduction, it might not quite be price-less, but it’s definitely a steal that you should make the most of.

