Boost your productivity with this must-have Logitech mouse deal

Chris Smith

The Logitech MX Master series ranks highly for those seeking a versatile, high performance office mouse and right now you can get a cracking discount over at Amazon.

The Logitech MX Master 2S mouse is currently just £38.99, which is 35% off the £59.99 asking price – or £21 off if you prefer to do the maths that way.

This model will allow you to seamlessly move between up to three connected computers, and offers precise control – even on glass office desks – thanks to the 4,000 DPI sensor. And, with the speed-adaptive scroll wheel, you’ll get super fast scrolling and can also scroll side-to-side with a press of the thumb.

Full charges of this wireless bluetooth mouse will last for 70 days and you can get a full day’s charge in just three minutes – ideal if you get caught short. The ergonomic design of this wireless MX Master 2S mouse is sculpted to the shape of your hand and wrist when holding the mouse, while the buttons and wheels are in easy reach for the fingers and thumb.

This mouse has a 4.5 star score from a possible five from over 6,500 reviews on Amazon. Nine out of ten of those reviews were either four or five stars.

This mouse has been around for a while, since 2017 in fact, so is certainly of excellent stock and has stood the test of time. It has since been upgraded with the MX Master 3S mouse so there are certainly newer options available.

The 3S has an asking price of £119.99 (although we’ve seen it as low as £81.99) in the various sales. The updated model came out in 2022. it improved the sensor to 8000 DPI, but in essence still has the same 70 day battery life and ability to connect with up to 3 devices.

