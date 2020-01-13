Boost your productivity with 44% off Logitech’s M590 silent wireless mouse

The swish little Logitech M590 silent wireless mouse has been cut in price by 44%, just in time to achieve those New Year’s resolutions to be more productive.

Sometimes investing in new tech can assist in achieving those New Year’s resolutions, whether it’s a fitness tracker for promoting physical activity day-to-day, or a computer mouse to ensure a more comfortable, efficient use of your time whilst chained to your office desk. This Amazon deal is the perfect fit, with a £20 price cut on Logitech’s silent wireless mouse.

Logitech M590 Silent Wireless Mouse Deal Logitech M590 Silent Wireless Mouse - Black Graphite A fantastic, ergonomically designed mouse, enjoy its quiet click and scroll design, as well as a two-year battery life on just one AA battery.

Usually retailing at £44.99, the Logitech M590 silent wireless mouse is now down to just £24.99. Coming recommended by our resident Commercial Content Editor, Thomas Deehan, who uses one every moment of his working day, this is a great gadget, both in price and practice.

At the heart of the Logitech M590 mouse, aside from getting your cursor from A to B, the M590’s design ensures a quiet user experience, ideal whether you’re working in a busy office space or from home on your lonesome. Gone are the days of that incessant, irritating clicking – the M590 silent wireless mouse has an impressive click-noise reduction of 90%.

Offering all the flexibility of a wireless mouse, it’s also worth noting the fantastic two-year battery life before any need for replacement, allowing you to whip out your Logitech M590 silent wireless mouse whenever you need it.

Better still, with its multi-device workflow feature, you can easily use your mouse across two computers, indicated by the Easy Switch button and numbered lights on top of the mouse, below the precision wheel scroll.

As well as this, there are two buttons on the inner-side of the mouse, allowing you to flick backwards and forwards on web pages, whilst the scroll wheel, described as a “micro-precise scroll wheel,” also includes more grooves, allowing for a more meticulous, speedier scrolling.

Ergonomically designed, the Logitech M590 silent wireless mouse feels comfortable under your palm, the ideal companion for your eight-hour working day, especially now its reduced by 44%, down to an affordable £24.99 on Amazon.

