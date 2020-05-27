Bluetooth Speaker Deal: Get the fantastic UE Wonderoom 2 on the cheap

The perfect speaker to buy this summer, you can now get the 5-star Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for just £65.80 from Amazon.

The Wonderboom series was already an affordable entry-point into UE’s high-end sound, but with 27% docked off the Wonderboom 2 right now, the value’s only gotten better at just £65.80.

When it comes to Ultimate Ears and its range of Bluetooth speakers, there’s really no brand that does portable, sturdy speakers quite like it – able to take the rough with the tumble and be easily carted around with hours of playback time to boot.

Sitting as a rather squat, stumpy speaker, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 weighs in at 422g and comes in a very compact, portable design, with a rubber top and bottom and grille running around its middle with in your face plus and minus symbols for adjusting volume. You’ll also find a power button on top, as well as the button for pairing to your chosen device with a fabric hook on top for attaching to clothes, bags or whatever you means you choose to cart the Wonderboom 2 around.

In term of its design, it’s also worth noting how durable the Wonderboom 2 is, coming with an IP67 rating, allowing it to be submerged in depths up to 1-metre for up to half an hour. That said, you’ll find the speaker easily bobs along the surface no trouble – great for pool parties. You’ll also find the Wonderboom to be shock and dustproof, easily able to clean off any adventures you put it through.

With 13 hours of playback to boot, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 keeps the party going until the end with its 360 sound. Partnering the new Outdoor Boost feature and adding another Wonderboom 2 to build an even bigger sound, the party is most certainly wherever this Bluetooth speaker is at.

If you’ve been looking to pick up a big sound, low cost speaker for the summer, there are few options better than the UE Wonderboom 2 – especially at this price.

