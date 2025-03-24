:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite all-round security cameras is now under $20

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The Blink Mini 2, which has made its way into both our best indoor and best outdoor security camera lists, is currently 50% off on Amazon.

Get the Blink Mini 2 security camera for just $19.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s a massive $20 off its usual RRP. 

Get the four-star Blink Mini 2 security camera for under $20

Get the four-star Blink Mini 2 security camera for under $20

Hailed as one of our best indoor and outdoor security cameras, the Blink Mini 2 is a great way to keep an eye on your home at anytime.

  • Amazon
  • Was $39.99
  • Now $19.99
View Deal

Although there are certainly better quality security cameras, the Blink Mini 2 is still a fantastic entry-level security camera for anyone just getting started on their home security set-up. 

Its 1080p sensor works well in natural light conditions, plus as it sports a spotlight it can also light up the outdoors in the dark too. However, we did note that the Blink Mini 2 does lack the detailed video quality of more expensive counterparts.

As it sports an IP65 rating, the Blink Mini 2 can be used both indoors or outdoors depending on your needs. Just keep in mind that for the latter you will need to purchase an additional external power adapter.

The Blink Mini 2 isn’t wireless and will need to be plugged into a power source nearby. While battery-powered cameras may offer slightly more flexibility, we’d argue a mains-powered camera means you never need to worry about charging batteries. 

There’s the option to pair the Blink Mini 2 with a Blink cloud subscription, which starts from just  $3 a month. While this isn’t a necessity, we would advise that you make the investment as the plan offers you extra features such as 30 days of video history and a clever human detection mode too.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Overall we gave the Blink Mini 2 a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding you should buy the device if you’re looking for a “cheap, effective security camera” alongside a “good-value subscription service.”

The Blink Mini 2 is a fantastic entry-level way to keep an eye on your home at all times. Now just $19.99 and part of the Blink ecosystem, we’d recommend snapping this up to begin building your home security set-up.

You might like…

This discounted Galaxy tablet could make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

This discounted Galaxy tablet could make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
You’ll need to be quick to snap up this AirPods Pro 2 deal

You’ll need to be quick to snap up this AirPods Pro 2 deal

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Amazon Echo Show 5 has seen a major price drop

The Amazon Echo Show 5 has seen a major price drop

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
VR is finally affordable with this Meta Quest 3S deal

VR is finally affordable with this Meta Quest 3S deal

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
With the Pixel 9 Pro XL discounted, why buy a different phone?

With the Pixel 9 Pro XL discounted, why buy a different phone?

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Amazon’s Fire TV is seeing an early Spring Deal Days price drop

Amazon’s Fire TV is seeing an early Spring Deal Days price drop

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access