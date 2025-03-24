One of our favourite all-round security cameras is now under $20

The Blink Mini 2, which has made its way into both our best indoor and best outdoor security camera lists, is currently 50% off on Amazon.

Get the Blink Mini 2 security camera for just $19.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s a massive $20 off its usual RRP.

Get the four-star Blink Mini 2 security camera for under $20 Hailed as one of our best indoor and outdoor security cameras, the Blink Mini 2 is a great way to keep an eye on your home at anytime. Amazon

Was $39.99

Now $19.99 View Deal

Although there are certainly better quality security cameras, the Blink Mini 2 is still a fantastic entry-level security camera for anyone just getting started on their home security set-up.

Its 1080p sensor works well in natural light conditions, plus as it sports a spotlight it can also light up the outdoors in the dark too. However, we did note that the Blink Mini 2 does lack the detailed video quality of more expensive counterparts.

As it sports an IP65 rating, the Blink Mini 2 can be used both indoors or outdoors depending on your needs. Just keep in mind that for the latter you will need to purchase an additional external power adapter.

The Blink Mini 2 isn’t wireless and will need to be plugged into a power source nearby. While battery-powered cameras may offer slightly more flexibility, we’d argue a mains-powered camera means you never need to worry about charging batteries.

There’s the option to pair the Blink Mini 2 with a Blink cloud subscription, which starts from just $3 a month. While this isn’t a necessity, we would advise that you make the investment as the plan offers you extra features such as 30 days of video history and a clever human detection mode too.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Overall we gave the Blink Mini 2 a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding you should buy the device if you’re looking for a “cheap, effective security camera” alongside a “good-value subscription service.”

The Blink Mini 2 is a fantastic entry-level way to keep an eye on your home at all times. Now just $19.99 and part of the Blink ecosystem, we’d recommend snapping this up to begin building your home security set-up.