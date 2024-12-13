Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You don’t need a covert mission to get Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for the cheapest price yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest Call of Duty game is here and sometimes a good old-fashioned physical video game is the perfect thing to unwrap on Christmas morning… even if its from you, for you.

Very is selling Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for PS5 for just £44.99. Considering this game was £69.99 out of the gate when it arrived in November, you’re making a significant saving here.

£25 off Call of Duty Black Ops 6

£25 off Call of Duty Black Ops 6

You can save big on Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for PS5 at Very. The retailer is offering the game for £44.99 with free delivery

  • Very
  • RRP: £69.99
  • Now: £44.99
View Deal

Very’s price beats what Amazon is offering by a fiver too, while you’ll get free standard delivery in the UK from this order. Can’t say fairer than the cheapest price we’ve seen on a marquee new game with no extra charge to get it to you.

Black Ops 6 on PS5 is a necessary purchase still because, unlike the Xbox version, it’s not included in a subscription service like Game Pass Ultimate. Grabbing the physical version also means there’s a bit of sell-on value once you’ve completed the single-player campaign and exhausted the multiplayer options, including the return of Call of Duty: Zombies.

This title re-enlists the classic Black Ops franchise for the sixth installment. You can expect some purely cinematic first-person-shooter action with a gripping narrative.

“While the Gulf War commands the global spotlight, a shadowy clandestine force has infiltrated the highest levels of the CIA, branding anyone who resists as traitors. Exiled from their agency and country that once hailed them as heroes, Black Ops veteran Frank Woods and his team find themselves hunted by the military machine that created them,” the game’s synopsis reads.

There’s also a big focus on multiplayer action with 16 new maps available at launch, including 12 core 6vs6 maps and 4 strike maps that can also be played 2vs2.

You might like…

This Sonos Arc deal means Christmas movies sound even sweeter

This Sonos Arc deal means Christmas movies sound even sweeter

Chris Smith 24 mins ago
Forget the Kindle Colorsoft when the Kobo Clara Colour is this cheap before Christmas

Forget the Kindle Colorsoft when the Kobo Clara Colour is this cheap before Christmas

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Get ready for Elden Ring Nightreign with this massive deal on the original game

Get ready for Elden Ring Nightreign with this massive deal on the original game

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
The Game Awards’ top title of 2024 is now at a bargain price point

The Game Awards’ top title of 2024 is now at a bargain price point

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Ring Indoor Cam offered unbeatable value, and it’s now half-price

Ring Indoor Cam offered unbeatable value, and it’s now half-price

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Put a PS5 under your Christmas tree for less, spend the savings on games

Put a PS5 under your Christmas tree for less, spend the savings on games

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access