You don’t need a covert mission to get Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for the cheapest price yet

The latest Call of Duty game is here and sometimes a good old-fashioned physical video game is the perfect thing to unwrap on Christmas morning… even if its from you, for you.

Very is selling Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for PS5 for just £44.99. Considering this game was £69.99 out of the gate when it arrived in November, you’re making a significant saving here.

£25 off Call of Duty Black Ops 6 You can save big on Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for PS5 at Very. The retailer is offering the game for £44.99 with free delivery Very

RRP: £69.99

Now: £44.99 View Deal

Very’s price beats what Amazon is offering by a fiver too, while you’ll get free standard delivery in the UK from this order. Can’t say fairer than the cheapest price we’ve seen on a marquee new game with no extra charge to get it to you.

Black Ops 6 on PS5 is a necessary purchase still because, unlike the Xbox version, it’s not included in a subscription service like Game Pass Ultimate. Grabbing the physical version also means there’s a bit of sell-on value once you’ve completed the single-player campaign and exhausted the multiplayer options, including the return of Call of Duty: Zombies.

This title re-enlists the classic Black Ops franchise for the sixth installment. You can expect some purely cinematic first-person-shooter action with a gripping narrative.

“While the Gulf War commands the global spotlight, a shadowy clandestine force has infiltrated the highest levels of the CIA, branding anyone who resists as traitors. Exiled from their agency and country that once hailed them as heroes, Black Ops veteran Frank Woods and his team find themselves hunted by the military machine that created them,” the game’s synopsis reads.

There’s also a big focus on multiplayer action with 16 new maps available at launch, including 12 core 6vs6 maps and 4 strike maps that can also be played 2vs2.