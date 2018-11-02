Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – Cheapest Price Yet

By now, you’re sure to have heard about Black Ops 4. Hailed as a return to form the Call of Duty series, you can now pick up Black Ops 4 for its lowest price yet (£41.99) on PS4 via MonsterShop. Go on, treat yourself for the weekend.

2. Philips Hue White LED Wireless Dimming Kit – 20% off

Swapping your regular lighting to Philips Hue is the easiest way to spice up your home (speaking from experience here). John Lewis has dropped 20% of this fantastic Philips Hue bundle, which includes a wireless dimmer switch and a Philips Hue bulb.

3. Logitech G203 Gaming Mouse – Save £15

Amazon has removed a swish £15 off the price of this Logitech G203 Gaming Mouse, giving you the proper PC gaming experience at a more affordable rate. What’s not to love?

4. SanDisk Ultra Flair 32GB Memory Stick – With Free Odeon Cinema Ticket

For the price of a cinema ticket, you can nab a sleek 32GB flash drive from Currys PC World. Or alternatively, you can get a free cinema ticket with a £9.99 flash drive. No matter how you look at it, it’s a cracking deal.