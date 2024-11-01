Black Friday’s come early with this £199 Galaxy S22 offer

You know that the Black Friday season is truly here when undeniable bargains like this Galaxy S22 offer start to drop.

Just like a handful of other retailers that have already started their Black Friday sales, Giffgaff has also joined in on the fun ahead of schedule with a ton of additional price cuts on top of its already massively reduced refurbished phones.

One easy highlight is the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is still a great handset in 2024 and is now available from as little as £199 depending on the condition you go for. Even the ‘good’ option, which has that £199 price tag, ensures that everything is working as it should be, and any wear and tear is entirely cosmetic.

As mentioned before, the Galaxy S22 was a great phone when it first came out but even now, there’s very little to leave most people wanting when using the phone in 2024.

For starters, the phone packs a bright 6.1-inch AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate to boot, which not only makes all of your favourite apps look great, but it brings out incredible colour and contrast in whatever it is you might be watching. For folks who like to watch a bit of TV on the go, the S22 is a great little device.

Even though there are definitely better camera phones out there, like the latest Pixel phones for instance, the Galaxy S22 can still hold its own quite well and in fact, has a level of competence that allows it to perform well in almost every scenario.

In our four-star review for the phone, our writer noted: “Overall, I’ve been happy with the camera’s performance; it has produced punchy images, and its adaptability is a particular strength. Whether I was taking pictures of skyscrapers in Chicago (which required an ultrawide to fit everything in the frame) or snapping photos of boats on the other side of the river (for which I required a strong zoom), I always had the tools I needed at my disposal.”

As a final note, Samsung has promised to provide security updates to the phone until 2027, so you’ll get plenty of use out the phone in the years to come, giving you plenty of return on your investment.

Simply put, if you want a premium handset that now goes for an affordable price (better than budget phones in fact), then you won’t find a better offer than this.