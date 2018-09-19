Black Friday TV Deals 2018: Buying a new TV is one of life’s major purchase decisions, regardless of your budget. Fortunately, we’re rounded some of the best TV deals on the internet just for you.
With the nights set to get a whole lot shorter and colder, now could be the ideal time to invest in your home entertainment set-up. Now that the football season is back under way, sports fans should also consider upping their TV game.
You don’t need to remortgage your house to get yourself a decent TV set these days, either. In fact, it’s quite possible to pick up a 55-inch model for less than £500. You might even be able to snag a 65-inch giant for just £100 more.
Black Friday TV Deals 2018
Black Friday TV discounts are a staple of the yearly sales extravaganza and we can bet our bottom dollar there will be some big savings for those patient enough to wait it out. Sony’s Bravia 4K TVs are always a popular discount item as we saw last year.
Anyone looking for an LG OLED should also consider waiting it out. Last year saw discounts of upwards of £1,000 on the 2017 models. We’d expect to see some big savings on the updated 2018 models that include LG’s ThinQ assistant tech thrown in.
We’ll be rounding up all of the best Black Friday TV deals right here, as well as at our dedicated Black Friday 2018 UK hub page. Be sure to check it out to see a range of discounts across all manner of tech and devices as well as learn everything you need to know about Black Friday before the big day.
But if you can’t wait it out until Black Friday, the good news is you can pick up a bargain TV right now and we’ve rounded up the best deals by retailer.
Jump to:
With such low prices across the board, you might find yourself with some spare cash to put towards improving your audio set-up. In that case, check out our Best Soundbar Deals for some inspiration.
If you’re intent on ploughing serious money into the very best TV set possible, you’re also spoilt for choice. The top end of the market really is something to behold in 2018, with the kind of pin-sharp pictures and reference-quality colour accuracy that your local cinema can only dream of.
Jump to: How to choose a cheap 4K TV deal
Whatever your budget, we’ve assembled some top TV deals for your consideration.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.
Best TV Deals of the Week
Best Argos TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Hisense 50 Inch H50A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Hisense 50 Inch H50A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon at the moment and you can pick up some Nectar points.
LG 43 Inch 43UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR
LG 43 Inch 43UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR
We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. This model is £115 cheaper than Amazon.
Sony KD43XE8004BU 43 Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR
Sony KD43XE8004BU 43 Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR
A low, low clearance price for this pin-sharp 4K HDR Sony set with Android TV and Voice Remote.
Best Amazon TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Hisense H43N5500UK 43inch 4K UHD Smart TV
Hisense H43N5500UK 43inch 4K UHD Smart TV
It's not often you see a 43-inch TV for this little money. It checks all the right boxes with 4K and HDR while being light on your wallet.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model)
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model)
A great saving on Philips' 4K model that supports Ambilight for a more immersive lighting experience. This model comes with integrated Freeview Play.
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. This is the lowest price it’s ever been available for from Amazon.
Best Currys TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Samsung UE55NU7100 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Samsung UE55NU7100 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A big saving on this big premium Samsung TV. It features HDR10+ for even better colours, plenty of built-in apps including cloud gaming and SteamLink built-in, and a gorgeous design.
LG OLED55B8SLC 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
LG OLED55B8SLC 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
LG's OLEDs are among our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. This model has 4 HDMI ports, support for HDR with Dolby Vision and all the streaming services you could want.
Best John Lewis TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
LG 43UK6750PLD LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD & Crescent Stand, Black
LG 43UK6750PLD LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD & Crescent Stand, Black
The reasonably-sized 43-inch model includes both Freeview Play and Freesat HD depending on how you want to receive your TV channels. It's the same price currently at Amazon but here you get John Lewis' excellent 5-year guarantee.
Samsung QE55Q7FN (2018) QLED HDR 1500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & 360 Design, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Silver
Samsung QE55Q7FN (2018) QLED HDR 1500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & 360 Design, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Silver
A brand new 2018 high-end QLED model from Samsung. On sale for a similar price at rivals but again you're getting John Lewis' great extended warranty to sweeten the deal, too.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Black
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Black
Again, you can get this brilliant Panasonic OLED TV for a similarly low price at other retailers, but not with the same John Lewis 5-year guarantee.
Best Very TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
LG 55UJ630V 55 inch, 4K Ultra HD HDR
LG 55UJ630V 55 inch, 4K Ultra HD HDR
This big 55-inch LG TV includes built-in Freeview Play, letting you easily catch up on shows you've missed. It also runs webOS, LG's excellent operating system. It also supports Dolby Vision for even better HDR performance.
Panasonic TX-58EX700B 58 inch, 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR, Freeview Play, Smart LED TV.
Panasonic TX-58EX700B 58 inch, 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR, Freeview Play, Smart LED TV.
A very reasonable price for a decent 2017 mid-range Panasonic TV, complete with Freeview Play, HDR and a 4K resolution.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- Amazon Deals UK
- Best laptop deals
- Best Dyson deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best PS4 deals
- Best GoPro deals
- Best iPad deals
- Best tablet deals
- Best broadband deals
- Best SIM only deals
How to choose a cheap TV deal
Back in the day, 4K was a luxury limited to the very top echelons of the TV market. But since 2015 the price of a 4K TV has rapidly dropped to the point it’s now pretty easy to pick one up without spending oodles of cash.
But before you go rushing off to buy the first 4K TV you see, be warned, 4K isn’t the badge of quality it used to be. Nowadays, 4K, or Ultra HD as some manufacturers like to call it, is just a descriptive term telling you exactly how many pixels your screen can display at any one time. There are all manner of more important technical questions you need to answer before parting with your cash.
First of all, think about what size you need. The idea of a 65-inch beast may be appealing at first, but think if it’ll actually fit in the space you plan to put it.
43-inch: If you’re living in a small flat, or looking for a 4K TV for a spare room or bedroom, this is a good size. They’re also generally the most affordable 4K TV option you’ll find.
49-inch: Another common size point for most TV manufacturers and the one that will comfortably sit in most UK lounges.
55-inch: The breaking point where you enter big screen TV territory. The screens generally cost more than their smaller siblings, but if you have the space they’re great for movie binging and split screen gaming.
65-inch: These are the biggest screens you’ll get without having to sell a kidney. Though they’re generally more expensive, there are still some cracking deals on 65-inch TVs if you know where to look and some aren’t that much more than a 55-inch model.
Related: Best 4K TVs
There are a multitude of different operating systems being used on TVs at the moment, each of which features very different user interfaces varying features. If you’re buying for someone that’s not too tech savvy, you may want to stick with something they’re already familiar with.
HDR is another important consideration as it can take your viewing experience to a whole new level. HDR TV’s earn their street cred by having a much greater colour spectrum to delve into over their 4K-only cousins. Those additional colours create a much higher level of contrast which becomes apparent the second you lay your eyes on a HDR-enabled screen.
A plethora of companies have been quick to jump on the HDR bandwagon, utilising the extra oomph in their latest products. On the streaming side, Netflix, Apple and BBC iPlayer have already begun offering HDR-ready content.
Recently, the BBC was broadcasting both the World Cup and Wimbledon in both 4K and HDR through its iPlayer app on compatible TVs. Before that, it trialled broadcasting Blue Planet II in 4K HDR. Needless to say, the image quality is a massive step up from standard Full HD content. You can see a list of compatible TVs iPlayer supports for 4K HDR here.
In the world of gaming, the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro make full use of HDR technology to make their games pop in a way that true audio-visual purists have been clamouring for.
Needless to say, there’s now no shortage of content that take advantage of HDR for enhanced visual quality.
Related: What is HDR?
The issue is, not all manufacturers are being entirely honest with their use of HDR branding. Some cheaper brands are claim to offer high dynamic range, when the TV doesn’t actually meet the formal HDR standards more established players have agreed on.
As a rule of thumb, when buying a 4K HDR TV keep an eye out for UHD Alliance HDR or Dolby Vision branding/certification on the box if you want the best picture quality.
Keep in mind the TV’s speakers, too. As TVs get thinner, sound quality is often sacrificed. It’s simple physics that a bigger speaker is able to move more air to create better sound. So as TVs become more razor-thin, sound quality often takes a hit. Some TVs still sound better than others, and some manufacturers have gotten clever with how they deliver sound.
Certain Sony Bravia screens use the entire display as a speaker, for instance. Otherwise, if you really care about sound quality, check out our Best Soundbar Deals page for some top bargains to go with your cheap TV.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.