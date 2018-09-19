Black Friday TV Deals 2018: Buying a new TV is one of life’s major purchase decisions, regardless of your budget. Fortunately, we’re rounded some of the best TV deals on the internet just for you.

With the nights set to get a whole lot shorter and colder, now could be the ideal time to invest in your home entertainment set-up. Now that the football season is back under way, sports fans should also consider upping their TV game.

You don’t need to remortgage your house to get yourself a decent TV set these days, either. In fact, it’s quite possible to pick up a 55-inch model for less than £500. You might even be able to snag a 65-inch giant for just £100 more.

Black Friday TV Deals 2018

Black Friday TV discounts are a staple of the yearly sales extravaganza and we can bet our bottom dollar there will be some big savings for those patient enough to wait it out. Sony’s Bravia 4K TVs are always a popular discount item as we saw last year.

Anyone looking for an LG OLED should also consider waiting it out. Last year saw discounts of upwards of £1,000 on the 2017 models. We’d expect to see some big savings on the updated 2018 models that include LG’s ThinQ assistant tech thrown in.

We’ll be rounding up all of the best Black Friday TV deals right here, as well as at our dedicated Black Friday 2018 UK hub page. Be sure to check it out to see a range of discounts across all manner of tech and devices as well as learn everything you need to know about Black Friday before the big day.

But if you can’t wait it out until Black Friday, the good news is you can pick up a bargain TV right now and we’ve rounded up the best deals by retailer.

With such low prices across the board, you might find yourself with some spare cash to put towards improving your audio set-up. In that case, check out our Best Soundbar Deals for some inspiration.

If you’re intent on ploughing serious money into the very best TV set possible, you’re also spoilt for choice. The top end of the market really is something to behold in 2018, with the kind of pin-sharp pictures and reference-quality colour accuracy that your local cinema can only dream of.

Whatever your budget, we’ve assembled some top TV deals for your consideration.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.

Best TV Deals of the Week

How to choose a cheap TV deal

Back in the day, 4K was a luxury limited to the very top echelons of the TV market. But since 2015 the price of a 4K TV has rapidly dropped to the point it’s now pretty easy to pick one up without spending oodles of cash.

But before you go rushing off to buy the first 4K TV you see, be warned, 4K isn’t the badge of quality it used to be. Nowadays, 4K, or Ultra HD as some manufacturers like to call it, is just a descriptive term telling you exactly how many pixels your screen can display at any one time. There are all manner of more important technical questions you need to answer before parting with your cash.

First of all, think about what size you need. The idea of a 65-inch beast may be appealing at first, but think if it’ll actually fit in the space you plan to put it.

43-inch: If you’re living in a small flat, or looking for a 4K TV for a spare room or bedroom, this is a good size. They’re also generally the most affordable 4K TV option you’ll find.

49-inch: Another common size point for most TV manufacturers and the one that will comfortably sit in most UK lounges.

55-inch: The breaking point where you enter big screen TV territory. The screens generally cost more than their smaller siblings, but if you have the space they’re great for movie binging and split screen gaming.

65-inch: These are the biggest screens you’ll get without having to sell a kidney. Though they’re generally more expensive, there are still some cracking deals on 65-inch TVs if you know where to look and some aren’t that much more than a 55-inch model.

There are a multitude of different operating systems being used on TVs at the moment, each of which features very different user interfaces varying features. If you’re buying for someone that’s not too tech savvy, you may want to stick with something they’re already familiar with.

HDR is another important consideration as it can take your viewing experience to a whole new level. HDR TV’s earn their street cred by having a much greater colour spectrum to delve into over their 4K-only cousins. Those additional colours create a much higher level of contrast which becomes apparent the second you lay your eyes on a HDR-enabled screen.

A plethora of companies have been quick to jump on the HDR bandwagon, utilising the extra oomph in their latest products. On the streaming side, Netflix, Apple and BBC iPlayer have already begun offering HDR-ready content.

Recently, the BBC was broadcasting both the World Cup and Wimbledon in both 4K and HDR through its iPlayer app on compatible TVs. Before that, it trialled broadcasting Blue Planet II in 4K HDR. Needless to say, the image quality is a massive step up from standard Full HD content. You can see a list of compatible TVs iPlayer supports for 4K HDR here.

In the world of gaming, the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro make full use of HDR technology to make their games pop in a way that true audio-visual purists have been clamouring for.

Needless to say, there’s now no shortage of content that take advantage of HDR for enhanced visual quality.

The issue is, not all manufacturers are being entirely honest with their use of HDR branding. Some cheaper brands are claim to offer high dynamic range, when the TV doesn’t actually meet the formal HDR standards more established players have agreed on.

As a rule of thumb, when buying a 4K HDR TV keep an eye out for UHD Alliance HDR or Dolby Vision branding/certification on the box if you want the best picture quality.

Keep in mind the TV’s speakers, too. As TVs get thinner, sound quality is often sacrificed. It’s simple physics that a bigger speaker is able to move more air to create better sound. So as TVs become more razor-thin, sound quality often takes a hit. Some TVs still sound better than others, and some manufacturers have gotten clever with how they deliver sound.

Certain Sony Bravia screens use the entire display as a speaker, for instance. Otherwise, if you really care about sound quality, check out our Best Soundbar Deals page for some top bargains to go with your cheap TV.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.