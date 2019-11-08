It might only be early November but the best Black Friday deals are already flooding in – today’s showstopper being the biggest ever price cut on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones.

In fact, ‘excellent’ is something of an understatement. The Sony WH-1000XM3 earned 5/5 stars in our review, taking home multiple gongs at the Trusted Reviews Awards and earning our coveted Highly Recommended designation in the process,

Huge Sony WH-1000XM3 Price Drop Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with 30 Hours Battery Life If you don't mind opting for the silver variety, the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones are now down to their lowest price yet. You better be quick though, they're selling out fast.

Right now, Amazon is offering the WH-1000XM3’s in a snazzy and versatile silver colour option for just £242.99 – a price slash of over £87 or 26% compared to their £330 RRP.

We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm it’s one of the lowest prices it has ever been available for on Amazon, beating even the discount enjoyed this summer during the Amazon Prime Day period.

If that’s not convincing enough, know that they were deemed “without doubt the best noise-cancelling headphones that money can buy” in our review, which isn’t something we say every day.

We also loved the design of the XM3’s, praising the luxe look of the silver flavour that Amazon currently has on sale.

“The delicate Sony branding and the trim around the noise cancelling (NC) microphones have been coloured in, too. The black version has bronze accents – tasteful – while the silver version is appropriately a little more bling-bling with brass highlights,” our review wrote.

As well as their epic noise cancellation technology, the Sony WH-1000XM3 boast up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and come with support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for silky smooth hands-free controls.

Forget what the calendar says, this is one of the best Black Friday Amazon deals we’re likely to see all month, so whether you’re treating yourself or giving someone an awesome gift, it’s a great offer all-round.

Contributor James is Trusted Reviews' former News and Features Editor