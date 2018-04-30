Best Now TV Deals: Save on subscriptions and streaming boxes

Best Now TV Deals: Sky has a whole host of Now TV deals, giving you an easy way to access the company’s flagship no-contract television package.

If you don’t want to sign up to a lengthy Sky TV contract then Now TV is the answer. With relatively bespoke access passes on offer, you’ll be able to customise your viewing experience for less – and a Now TV Smart Box is the best way to gain access.

Best NOW TV Deals NOW TV Smart Box with 3 Months Entertainment Pass An easy and cheap way to get the best that Sky offers alongside all the catch-up services you could want.

It’s a great option if you don’t have a smart TV or existing streaming box that supports Now TV. Simply plug the little box in and you’re off.

Related:

Now TV Deals: The Big Now TV Bundle

You’ll also want to pick up a Now TV pass in order to access Sky’s content. Right now, there’s an excellent deal on the Big Now TV Bundle.

For £33.98, you get a whole month of Sky Sports, plus 3 months of the Entertainment, Sky Cinema and Kids TV passes. All of this is usually worth over £99, so that’s a massive saving.

Get deal: Big Now TV Bundle (1 month Sky Sports, 3 months Entertainment, Sky Cinema and Kids TV) for £33.98

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? If so, let us know via Facebook or tweet us @TrustedReviews.