Black Friday NAS deals: Get £100 off this super-sized 12TB NAS drive

Amazon’s wiped £100 off the Western Digital 12TB My Cloud Home Duo Dual-Drive Personal Cloud NAS drive’s RRP this Black Friday.

You can grab the 12TB Western Digital My Cloud Home for a modest £393 via Amazon while stocks last.

The price drop makes the NAS a great bargain for any buyer looking for a family sized back-up drive that won’t run out of space.

The NAS drive scored an impressive 9/10 in TrustedReviews’ in-depth review by offering consumers Incredibly fast transfer speeds, simple setup process and intuitive user interface.

As we noted in our full review: “WD has created a seriously compelling device. For little more than the cost of backup storage you get a blazing fast basic NAS, your own vast personal cloud and the potential to wave goodbye to monthly Dropbox, Drive or SkyDrive subscriptions.”

You can grab the Western Digital 12 TB My Cloud Home Duo Dual-Drive Personal Cloud NAS at its discounted price using the below link.

