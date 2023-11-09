Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday just topped its own iPhone 13 deal

Jon Mundy

The early Black Friday offers keep coming, with this latest iPhone 13 deal topping the one we brought you earlier in the week.

On Tuesday we brought you a great iPhone 13 contract deal that snagged you the phone, plus 100GB of data allowance on a 24 month Three contract, for just £30 a month.

Now Fonehouse has gone and cheekily undercut that deal, offering the same package for just £29 a month. That’s £1 less per month, for a £24 saving overall.

Get the iPhone 13 with 100GB data for £29 a month

Get the iPhone 13 with 100GB data for £29 a month

The iPhone 13 can be had with 100GB of monthly data for just £29 a month with no up front fee.

  • Fonehouse
  • 100GB data allowance
  • £29 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

As we noted in the previous deal, the iPhone 13 was one of the hottest phones of 2021. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, and we largely stand by our comments to this day.

Revisiting our review a couple of months back, we concluded that “Even almost two years after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice”. A large part of that comes down to the simple fact that the iPhone 14 (which Apple still sells as new) wasn’t a huge upgrade in 2022.

We particularly rate the camera experience, which is as intuitive as it is powerful, while the performance and battery life remain great for a phone of this size and price.

“If you can find this on a deal around a big shopping day or a sale then it’s even more of an easy recommendation,” we concluded. Well, guess what? We’re closing in on arguably the biggest shopping day of them all in Black Friday, and the iPhone 13 is going cheap.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

