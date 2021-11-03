 large image

Black Friday is already here with this huge Echo Dot with Clock saving

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

We’re now just a few weeks away from Black Friday and the deals are already starting to hit ahead of the huge shopping day. One of the latest deals we’ve spotted is a hefty saving on the excellent Echo Dot with Clock.

With an RRP of £59.99, AO’s eBay store had already slashed that down to £44. However, add the code ‘FESTIVE15‘ during checkout and you’ll save another 15%.

Adding that discount code brings the price down by £6.60 to a very palatable £37.40. You’ll also get free delivery – can’t say fairer than that.

This deal is for the 4th generation Echo Dot with Clock and as the name suggests, this differs from the regular Dot by sticking a nifty digital clock on the front, making it an ideal addition to your bedside table.

Along with the clock, this Echo Dot does all the things you’d expect from an Echo device toting the Alexa virtual assistant. You can ask it to control your smart home, tell you the weather, play Audible audiobooks and the radio too. It can also just be used as a speaker to play music.

Other features include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.5-inch tweeter for audio and a 3.5mm input.

In our in-depth review of the Dot with Clock, our expert reviewer David Ludlow praised the fantastic looks, handy LCD display and clear speaker.

In his verdict, David said “Effectively an Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation) adds an LCD display to the front so that you can see the time, view timers and get the current temperature. Is this add-on worth an extra £10? Yes, if you could do with a clock in a room and don’t want to have to upgrade to one of the smart displays.”

Remember we’ll be bringing you all the best and biggest deals over the Black Friday shopping month so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews.

