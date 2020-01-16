Black Friday had nothing on this £100 Dyson Cyclone V10 discount

Currys PC World has cut the price of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean cordless vacuum cleaner by £100, making for one of the best Dyson deals we’ve seen in ages.

January is the perfect time to renew and refresh, so don’t bother waiting for spring, especially when you can get your hands on the Dyson Cyclone V10 with £100, getting your one of the best cordless vacuums on the market for just £379.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean Deal DYSON Cyclone V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Red With an impressive up to 60 minutes of running time with powerful suction, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean comes with three methods as well as multiple add-ons for a perfect clean.

As one of the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaners you can currently buy in Dyson’s range of state of the art floorcare appliances, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean cordless vacuum cleaner ensures an immaculate clean-up from start to finish.

Boasting longevity, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean effortlessly runs for up to 60 minutes of full-suction cleaning, allowing you to sweep around the whole home without any problems.

Complete with a number of different heads and tools to meet varying requirements in your household, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean’s direct-drive cleaner head is ideal for carpets, whilst its woven nylon and anti-static carbon fibre design effortlessly picks up from hard flooring. With three modes to choose from, too, you’re spoilt for choice.

But what’s in a name? Well, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean packs Dyson’s V10 digital motor for maximum suction, whilst its 14 cyclones draw up microscopic fibres like bacteria and pollen.

Much like many cordless vacuum cleaners out there, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean can also easily transform into a handheld hoover for a more convenient clean when it comes to the likes of car interiors, stairs and more.

You can also enjoy easy disposal with the V10’s ‘point and shoot’ method, allowing you to line-up the vacuum with the bin and eject the dirt without much fuss.

Coming with a number of add-on tools for specific jobs, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean is even packed with a wall mount for easy storage and recharging, all in one.

Now down to £379 (from an eye-watering £479), this significant £100 price drop is worth a second look in the Currys PC World sale.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

