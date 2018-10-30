Black Friday Games Deals: For gamers everywhere, Black Friday marks one of the biggest sales events in the calendar, so stick with us and you won’t miss out on the best video game deals.
Black Friday 2018
As much as I love video games, I’ll be the first to admit that gaming is not an inexpensive hobby. With brand new games going for £50-£60 a pop, it’s far more of an investment than say, going to the cinema. It’s for that reason then that Black Friday 2018 represents one of the best opportunities of the year for gamers to grab a well-deserved bargain.
Whether you’re a console, portable, VR or PC gamer, we’ll be working for you this Black Friday, bring you the best deals of the bunch in one handy page (this one). Alongside catering to different types of gaming enthusiasts, we’ll also be scanning deals from a range of retailers from Amazon to John Lewis, and Argos to GAME. Trust me, when the deals start dropping, this is where you’ll want to be.
Last year, Curry PC World dropped one heck of a deal on the Xbox One S, packaging the console with four games and an Xbox Live subscription for just £180. Arguably the hottest ticket of last year was the Nintendo Switch and on that front, Amazon didn’t disappoint. The online giant bundled the console with a free copy of Super Mario Odyssey, effectively saving you £40 right out of the gate.
When it comes to the games themselves, HMV has made its mark over the last few years as the harbinger or some cracking deals. Back in 2016, the retailer dropped the price of Titanfall 2 (which had only been out for a few weeks) to just £19.99. The following year, the also newly released Uncharted: Lost Legacy went for just £14.99, and flew off the shelves as a result. Both of those deals ran like gangbusters so we’ll be keeping a close eye on HMV this year.
Gaming Deals Live Now
Before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shenanigans kick off, there’s still plenty of time to pick up some fantastic deals in the here and now.
Best Gaming Deals – Amazon
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Two-Controller console + FIFA 19 + Crash Bandicoot
Xbox One S 1TB Two-Controller console + FIFA 19 + Crash Bandicoot
Featuring two controllers and two games for a worthwhile price, this bundle is hard to resist for casual players.
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Fans of the world famous battle royale experience can get exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency with this bundle.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
This PS4 Pro comes bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the fastest selling PlayStation exclusives of all time.
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency + Double Helix Bundle
Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency + Double Helix Bundle
For no extra cost, this bundle comes with Fortnite pre-installed, 1000 V-Bucks and the Double Helix Pack which contains several in-game items. A great shout for any Fortnite fans out there.
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Best Gaming Deals – Argos
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Console with Battlefield 5
Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Console with Battlefield 5
Hardcore shooter fans will love this limited edition console, and Battlefield 5 is set to look lovely on the 4K system.
Best PS4 Deals – Argos
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
Not only are you getting a free game with this PSVR Starter Pack, but you're also getting a free £10 Argos voucher for your troubles. Act fast though, the deal won't be around tomorrow.
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
For today only, if you spend over £100 then Argos will pay it forward with a £10 just to say thanks. Not too shabby.
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
As with the previous deal, this PS4 Pro bundle will also nab you a free £10 Argos voucher.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money, and as if that weren't enough, you also get a free £10 voucher on top. Sorted.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Best Gaming Deals – Currys PC World
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 19, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
This bundle bags you a bundle with plenty of memory and a vast amount of games to dig into for a great price
This bundle bags you a bundle with plenty of memory and a vast amount of games to dig into for a great price
Xbox One S with Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Xbox One S with Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
If action games are more to your liking then you'll get plenty of mileage out of this bundle which comes packed with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Fortnite, amongst others.
Xbox One X, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Those looking for a 4K console with a healthy library of games will find plenty to love with this bundle.
Those looking for a 4K console with a healthy library of games will find plenty to love with this bundle.
Xbox One X with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, FIFA 19, Project Cars 2 & Tekken 7 Bundle
The same great bundle as above but with Black Ops 4 swapped out for Fifa 19, perfect for any football fans out there.
The same great bundle as above but with Black Ops 4 swapped out for Fifa 19, perfect for any football fans out there.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle
PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle
Anyone in the market for a high-storage PS4 will love this deal – not only are you getting the 1TB PS4 Slim but it comes with a free copy of the critically acclaimed exclusive, God of War.
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
Fifa fans rejoice, this PS4 Pro bundle from Currys PC World also comes with a discounted docking station to charge your DualShock 4 controllers with ease.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Bundle
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Bundle
Currys PC World has one of the best value Nintendo Switch bundles yet – getting you the excellent Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy for just a tenner.
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.
Best Gaming Deals – GAME
Best Xbox One Deals – GAME
1TB Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 + Prey + Assassin's Creed Odyssey Omega Edition + NOW TV
GAME has some fantastic bundles on offer this year, and this is possibly one of the best out there right now.
GAME has some fantastic bundles on offer this year, and this is possibly one of the best out there right now.
1TB Xbox One S with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Overwatch Game of the Year Edition and NOW TV
Yet another console banger from GAME, this bundle is definitely one for fans of adventure games
Yet another console banger from GAME, this bundle is definitely one for fans of adventure games
1TB Xbox One X with Forza Horizon 4 + Forza 7 + Overwatch GOTY Edition + NOW TV
Those looking for a 4K console and two diverse titles will find a lot to love with this one.
Those looking for a 4K console and two diverse titles will find a lot to love with this one.
Xbox One X 1TB with Shadow of the Tomb Raider + Call of Duty: WWII + NOW TV
Once again, this 4K console bundle offers a duo of very different games for an excellent price.
Once again, this 4K console bundle offers a duo of very different games for an excellent price.
Best PS4 Deals – GAME
500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + DUALSHOCK 4 Controller + Fortnite Content and NOW TV
500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + DUALSHOCK 4 Controller + Fortnite Content and NOW TV
This bundle is perfect for multiplayer, giving you an extra controller (with Fortnite content) and Fifa 19. If that wasn't enough, you'll also get Doom and a NOW TV voucher.
Playstation 4 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
Playstation 4 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
If you need a little extra storage for the money, then this bundle with a 1TB PS4 Slim is a much better bet.
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
The same great deal as above but this bundle features the PS4 Pro, which is better designed to handle 4K, HDR gaming.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Dark Souls Remastered
Nintendo Switch Neon with Dark Souls Remastered
Given that Dark Souls Remastered has only just come out for the Nintendo Switch, being able to get it for a fraction of its current price makes this bundle a true winner.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Party
Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Party
If you're more in the market for some family-friendly fun, there are few games as inclusive as Super Mario Party, which comes as part of this bundle.
Best Gaming Deals – John Lewis
Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.
Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
For fans of fast-paced action games, this bundle is a great shout (particularly as you're getting a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, absolutely free).
For fans of fast-paced action games, this bundle is a great shout (particularly as you're getting a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, absolutely free).
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation VR Gaming System with PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds PS VR Game and Firewall Zero Hour VR Game
Sony PlayStation VR Gaming System with PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds PS VR Game and Firewall Zero Hour VR Game
John Lewis is now bundling a copy of Firewall: Zero Hour with each PSVR Starter Pack. Remember, buying through John Lewis always gets you a two-year warranty, handy for any VR related mishaps.
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey
No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.
