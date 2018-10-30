Black Friday Gaming Deals: For gamers everywhere, Black Friday marks one of the biggest sales events in the calendar, so stick with us and you won’t miss out on the best video game deals.

As much as I love video games, I’ll be the first to admit that gaming is not an inexpensive hobby. With brand new games going for £50-£60 a pop, it’s far more of an investment than say, going to the cinema. It’s for that reason then that Black Friday 2018 represents one of the best opportunities of the year for gamers to grab a well-deserved bargain.

Whether you’re a console, portable, VR or PC gamer, we’ll be working for you this Black Friday, bring you the best deals of the bunch in one handy page (this one). Alongside catering to different types of gaming enthusiasts, we’ll also be scanning deals from a range of retailers from Amazon to John Lewis, and Argos to GAME. Trust me, when the deals start dropping, this is where you’ll want to be.

Last year, Curry PC World dropped one heck of a deal on the Xbox One S, packaging the console with four games and an Xbox Live subscription for just £180. Arguably the hottest ticket of last year was the Nintendo Switch and on that front, Amazon didn’t disappoint. The online giant bundled the console with a free copy of Super Mario Odyssey, effectively saving you £40 right out of the gate.

When it comes to the games themselves, HMV has made its mark over the last few years as the harbinger or some cracking deals. Back in 2016, the retailer dropped the price of Titanfall 2 (which had only been out for a few weeks) to just £19.99. The following year, the also newly released Uncharted: Lost Legacy went for just £14.99, and flew off the shelves as a result. Both of those deals ran like gangbusters so we’ll be keeping a close eye on HMV this year.

Before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shenanigans kick off, there’s still plenty of time to pick up some fantastic deals in the here and now.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.

