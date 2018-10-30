Trending:

Black Friday Gaming Deals – What to expect and deals live now

Thomas Deehan

Black Friday Gaming Deals: For gamers everywhere, Black Friday marks one of the biggest sales events in the calendar, so stick with us and you won’t miss out on the best video game deals.

Black Friday on Games

As much as I love video games, I’ll be the first to admit that gaming is not an inexpensive hobby. With brand new games going for £50-£60 a pop, it’s far more of an investment than say, going to the cinema. It’s for that reason then that Black Friday 2018 represents one of the best opportunities of the year for gamers to grab a well-deserved bargain.

Whether you’re a console, portable, VR or PC gamer, we’ll be working for you this Black Friday, bring you the best deals of the bunch in one handy page (this one). Alongside catering to different types of gaming enthusiasts, we’ll also be scanning deals from a range of retailers from Amazon to John Lewis, and Argos to GAME. Trust me, when the deals start dropping, this is where you’ll want to be.

Last year, Curry PC World dropped one heck of a deal on the Xbox One S, packaging the console with four games and an Xbox Live subscription for just £180. Arguably the hottest ticket of last year was the Nintendo Switch and on that front, Amazon didn’t disappoint. The online giant bundled the console with a free copy of Super Mario Odyssey, effectively saving you £40 right out of the gate.

When it comes to the games themselves, HMV has made its mark over the last few years as the harbinger or some cracking deals. Back in 2016, the retailer dropped the price of Titanfall 2 (which had only been out for a few weeks) to just £19.99. The following year, the also newly released Uncharted: Lost Legacy went for just £14.99, and flew off the shelves as a result. Both of those deals ran like gangbusters so we’ll be keeping a close eye on HMV this year.

Gaming Deals Live Now

Before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shenanigans kick off, there’s still plenty of time to pick up some fantastic deals in the here and now.

Best Gaming Deals – Amazon

Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks

Fans of the world famous battle royale experience can get exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency with this bundle.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £218.95

View Deal

Now £218.95

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)

For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.

Amazon

|

Save £38.95

|

Now £229.99

View Deal

Now £229.99

|

Save £38.95

|

Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle

Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.

Amazon

|

Save £75.10

|

Now £389.99

View Deal

Now £389.99

|

Save £75.10

|

Amazon

Best PS4 Deals – Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man

This PS4 Pro comes bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the fastest selling PlayStation exclusives of all time.

Amazon

|

Now £393.75

View Deal

Now £393.75

|

Amazon

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)

This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.

Amazon

|

Now £290.98

View Deal

Now £290.98

|

Amazon

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Amazon

|

Save £20

|

Now £35.75

View Deal

Now £35.75

|

Save £20

|

Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency + Double Helix Bundle

For no extra cost, this bundle comes with Fortnite pre-installed, 1000 V-Bucks and the Double Helix Pack which contains several in-game items. A great shout for any Fortnite fans out there.

Amazon

|

Now £329.00

View Deal

Now £329.00

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code

This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.

Amazon

|

Save £10

|

Now £319.99

View Deal

Now £319.99

|

Save £10

|

Amazon

Best Gaming Deals – Argos

Best Xbox One Deals – Argos

Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers

Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.

Argos

|

Save £20

|

Now £229.99

View Deal

Now £229.99

|

Save £20

|

Argos

Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Console with Battlefield 5

Hardcore shooter fans will love this limited edition console, and Battlefield 5 is set to look lovely on the 4K system.

Argos

|

Save £50

|

Now £449.99

View Deal

Now £449.99

|

Save £50

|

Argos

Best PS4 Deals – Argos

PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game

Not only are you getting a free game with this PSVR Starter Pack, but you're also getting a free £10 Argos voucher for your troubles. Act fast though, the deal won't be around tomorrow.

Argos

|

Save £60

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Save £60

|

Argos

PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Black Ops 4 is one of the hottest games out right now, which makes this PS4 bundle a great choice.

Argos

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Argos

PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man

In the mood for a little web-swinging? This PS4 Pro comes packed with Marvel's Spider-Man, perfect for any wannabe superheroes.

Argos

|

Now £349.99

View Deal

Now £349.99

|

Argos

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos

Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle

The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan.

Argos

|

Now £339.99

View Deal

Now £339.99

|

Argos

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock

Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.

Argos

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £14.99

View Deal

Now £14.99

|

Lowest Price

|

Argos

Best Gaming Deals – Currys PC World

Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World

Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 19, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle

This bundle bags you a bundle with plenty of memory and a vast amount of games to dig into for a great price

Currys PC World

|

Save £96.97

|

£229.99

View Deal

£229.99

|

Save £96.97

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One S with Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle

If action games are more to your liking then you'll get plenty of mileage out of this bundle which comes packed with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Fortnite, amongst others.

Currys PC World

|

Save £96.97

|

£229.99

View Deal

£229.99

|

Save £96.97

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One X, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle

Those looking for a 4K console with a healthy library of games will find plenty to love with this bundle.

Currys PC World

|

Save £96.97

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £96.97

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One X with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, FIFA 19, Project Cars 2 & Tekken 7 Bundle

The same great bundle as above but with Black Ops 4 swapped out for Fifa 19, perfect for any football fans out there.

Currys PC World

|

Save £96.97

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £96.97

|

Currys PC World

Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World

PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle

Anyone in the market for a high-storage PS4 will love this deal – not only are you getting the 1TB PS4 Slim but it comes with a free copy of the critically acclaimed exclusive, God of War.

Currys PC World

|

Save £44.99

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £44.99

|

Currys PC World

PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle

Fifa fans rejoice, this PS4 Pro bundle from Currys PC World also comes with a discounted docking station to charge your DualShock 4 controllers with ease.

Currys PC World

|

Save £2.99

|

Now £359.99

View Deal

Now £359.99

|

Save £2.99

|

Currys PC World

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Bundle

Currys PC World has one of the best value Nintendo Switch bundles yet – getting you the excellent Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy for just a tenner.

Currys PC World

|

Save £19.99

|

Now £289.99

View Deal

Now £289.99

|

Save £19.99

|

Currys PC World

Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle

The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.

Currys PC World

|

Save £24.97

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £24.97

|

Currys PC World

Best Gaming Deals – GAME

Best Xbox One Deals – GAME

1TB Xbox One S with Extra Controller + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 + Dishonored: Death of the Outsider + NOW TV

GAME has some fantastic bundles on offer this year, and this is possibly one of the best out there right now for sheer value for money.

GAME

|

Save £89.98

|

Now £229.99

View Deal

Now £229.99

|

Save £89.98

|

GAME

1TB Xbox One S with Fortnite + Forza Horizon 4 + Prey and NOW TV

If Fortnite is more to your liking than Black Ops 4, you might be better suited with this great bundle from GAME.

GAME

|

Save £87.98

|

Now £229.99

View Deal

Now £229.99

|

Save £87.98

|

GAME

1TB Xbox One X with Shadow of the Tomb Raider + Forza Horizon 4 + NOW TV

This is, by far, GAME's best bundle for the Xbox One X. Two top-tier games and a NOW TV voucher make for some crazy value for money.

GAME

|

Save £104.99

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £104.99

|

GAME

Best PS4 Deals – GAME

500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + DUALSHOCK 4 Controller + Fortnite Content and NOW TV

This bundle is perfect for multiplayer, giving you an extra controller (with Fortnite content) and Fifa 19. If that wasn't enough, you'll also get Doom and a NOW TV voucher.

GAME

|

Save £39.98

|

Now £279.99

View Deal

Now £279.99

|

Save £39.98

|

GAME

Playstation 4 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV

If you need a little extra storage for the money, then this bundle with a 1TB PS4 Slim is a much better bet.

GAME

|

Save £14.99

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £14.99

|

GAME

Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV

The same great deal as above but this bundle features the PS4 Pro, which is better designed to handle 4K, HDR gaming.

GAME

|

Save £14.99

|

Now £349.99

View Deal

Now £349.99

|

Save £14.99

|

GAME

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.

GAME

|

Save £10

|

Now £319.99

View Deal

Now £319.99

|

Save £10

|

GAME

Nintendo Switch Neon with Dark Souls Remastered

Given that Dark Souls Remastered has only just come out for the Nintendo Switch, being able to get it for a fraction of its current price makes this bundle a true winner.

GAME

|

Save £11.99

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £11.99

|

GAME

Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Party

If you're more in the market for some family-friendly fun, there are few games as inclusive as Super Mario Party, which comes as part of this bundle.

GAME

|

Save £24.99

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £24.99

|

GAME

Best Gaming Deals – John Lewis

Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis

Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle

For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

For fans of fast-paced action games, this bundle is a great shout (particularly as you're getting a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, absolutely free).

John Lewis

|

Save £49.99

|

Now £409

View Deal

Now £409

|

Save £49.99

|

John Lewis

Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis

Sony PlayStation VR Gaming System with PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds PS VR Game and Firewall Zero Hour VR Game

John Lewis is now bundling a copy of Firewall: Zero Hour with each PSVR Starter Pack. Remember, buying through John Lewis always gets you a two-year warranty, handy for any VR related mishaps.

John Lewis

|

Free Game

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Free Game

|

John Lewis

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle

It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £279.95

View Deal

Now £279.95

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – John Lewis

Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con, Grey

No major deals to be found here, but having John Lewis' two-year warranty can give you the peace of mind that money can't buy.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £279

View Deal

Now £279

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Privacy Settings