Black Friday comes early with this 60GB Giffgaff deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Giffgaff is running a deal that feels every inch the Black Friday bargain, but about a month early.

The O2-owned British mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is offering its usual £10-a-month SIM-only 18-month contract, but with 60GB of data rather than the usual 25GB.

We’d elaborate on why that’s outstanding value, but it should be pretty self-evident. More than double the data at no extra cost? Yes please.

There are a number of perks when you go with Giffgaff, including the ability to change your plan at any time if you find that it isn’t suiting you. Although, if you’re going with this deal, we can’t imagine that many people will be unsatisfied.

What with this being an O2 brand, your Giffgaff contract runs on the O2 network, with all of the 5G coverage and speed perks that this entails.

Just click on the deal link above, sign up, and your SIM card will appear the next day. If you’re not already on Giffgaff, the network makes it easy to keep your existing number.

Signing up for a SIM-only contract often represents the best value. But what if you’re also in the market for a new handset?

You could always buy a cheap phone outright to go with your new data-rich Giffgaff contract. Check out our Best Cheap Phones 2024 guide for more help on that front.

Right now we’re recommending the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion as our best overall cheap phone pick. I reviewed this phone myself, having covered the industry since the very first smartphone hit the market in 2007, and I can confirm it’s a superb pick with a sleek design, slick 144Hz display, and a decent main camera.

Whichever handset you go with, you’ll have stacks of monthly data for streaming and downloading on the go thanks to this Giffgaff deal.

