Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals: This coming Black Friday will be a great chance to pick up a Bluetooth speaker for a hefty discount.

The Bluetooth speaker market can be a tricky one to negotiate, with a vast range of brand names, form factors and potential use cases. But the sheer size of it means that you can always grab yourself a bargain – particularly come Black Friday 2018.

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

Black Friday 2018 falls on November 23, but the deals will likely start dropping in the two weeks running up to that date. You can be certain that Bluetooth speakers will be one of the most popular product categories over this period.

Last year saw deals on the likes of the Samsung R7 and Samsung R6, the UE Wonderboom and UE Boom 2, the Marshall Stockwell, a whole bunch of JBL speakers, and more.

We’d be very surprised if Black Friday 2018 offered anything less than a similarly comprehensive range of deals. Whatever your preferred speaker brand, there should be something of interest.

Bluetooth speaker deals live right now

If you need to grab a Bluetooth speaker before Black Friday – perhaps you’re going away on a well-deserved autumn break – then have no fear. The simple truth is that there’s always a great Bluetooth speaker deal somewhere on the internet.

This has become one of the most popular audio and smartphone accessories in recent years, after all. Whether you’re looking for an easy way to project your tunes on holiday, or you simply want to soundtrack those lazy garden meals come summer time, a Bluetooth speaker will see you right.

If you want to read more about this fascinating area of the market, check out our Best Bluetooth Speakers guide

Otherwise read on to find out the best Bluetooth speaker deals from Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Argos.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon Bluetooth speaker deals

John Lewis Bluetooth speaker deals

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey The Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 are our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers of the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. This price is pretty consistent across the web, but John Lewis provides that enticing two year guarantee.

Argos Bluetooth speaker deals

Currys Bluetooth speaker deals

