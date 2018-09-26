Black Friday 2018 Target – Our guide to what to expect

Black Friday 2018 Target: The major US retailer is always a massive presence for Black Friday, and that’s set to continue this year. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big sales.

Target is among the many US retailers famous for scenes of rampant shoppers bursting through the doors as soon as the sales open. That’s likely to repeat itself again this year with doors likely opening at 6PM on the evening of Thanksgiving as usual. Doors will then likely stay open until midnight and then re-open at 6AM on the Friday.

Savvier shoppers will look to online for their purchases, however. Exact details are yet to be confirmed – Target usually announces its Black Friday details through a massive ad campaign – but if it’s like previous years then the online sale will start on the morning of Thanksgiving.

Target makes its online sale an even more enticing prospect with free shipping with no minimum spend. All the more reason to not brave the crowds and avoid a ruckus.

When is Target Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday itself falls on Friday November 23rd, but we expect the sales to start on Thanksgiving day on Thursday November 22nd. The sale will then likely carry on through the weekend into Target Cyber Monday on Monday 26th November.

Related: When is Black Friday 2018?

What to expect from the Black Friday 2018 Target sale

To get an idea of what to expect this year, it helps to look back at Target’s big 2017 discounts and promotions. One of Target’s best promotions is bundling in gift cards with purchases, so you almost get a double discount.

For example, last year you could pick up an Xbox One with $90 wiped off the usual price, then a $25 gift card thrown in on top. If you bought a Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 off) then you also got a $10 gift card as well. We’re hoping these gift card promotions make a return again, as they went down well last year.

Other discounts last year included Amazon Fire TV Sticks for just $24.99. Considering there was no minimum spend for free shipping, that made Target a better choice than Amazon itself if you weren’t spending enough to get free shipping there. If you didn’t fancy an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Google Chromecast was also only $25.

Other notable discounts included TVs, where you could have saved upwards of $450 on Samsung models, amongst offers on LG TVs, too. There were also loads of $10 BluRays if you were fixing for something to watch on your new TV.

This year, expect to see similar discounts, among savings on drones, cameras, laptops and headphones. We’ll be rounding up all of the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018 right here when it all kicks off, as well as providing all of the confirmed details so be sure to check back nearer the big day.

You can also prepare yourself for Target Black Friday by signing up for alert emails. It can also be worthwhile signing up for a Target REDcard, as this gives you 5% off online purchases among other benefits. This discount will be on top of any Black Friday discounts.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.