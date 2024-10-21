Binge-watchers will love this limited-time Sky Stream offer

If you’re searching for a simple way to access a broad array of entertainment options then you won’t want to miss this Sky Stream deal.

Right now, you can get the Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix with no upfront fee for just £26 a month. That’s more than 30,000 shows to dig into over the run of this 24-month contract, or pay £3 more for a 31-day rolling contract and cancel anytime.

No upfront fee

The 24-month contract would typically cost you £28. However, sign up today and you’ll pay just £26 a month, locking that lower price in for two years. This means you’ll save a total of £48 over the course of the contract simply by checking out today.

Sky also offers a 31-day rolling contract for as little as £29 (down from £31), giving you the flexibility to cancel anytime. However, that price won’t be locked in, meaning Sky could up the price once that first month is up.

Is the Sky Stream worth buying?

A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky Pros Democratic approach to content discovery

Accessible interface

Dolby Vision and Atmos support

Stable streaming performance Cons Costs add up with add-ons

Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth

Interface is a little sluggish at times

The Sky Stream is a standalone streaming device that sits below your TV, giving you access to all the content you’d find on Sky Q and Sky Glass in a more convenient and accessible form.

Not only will this particular package give you access to all the content that Sky Entertainment has to offer, including more than 100 channels you won’t find on Freeview, but it also includes a Netflix subscription so you can watch all of your favourite Netflix originals and movies without paying for two plans.

You can even upgrade your plan with different TV packs, such as Sky Sports or Sky Cinema, to access more content every month.

We greatly enjoyed the Sky Stream, with TV and audio editor Kob Monney awarding the device 4.5/5 stars. “An excellent premium streamer from Sky that puts content at the core of its offering. That content is pricey, but no other broadcaster offers a broad a church as Sky does with its entertainment options”, wrote Kob in his review.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sky Stream review.

