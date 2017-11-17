Big, big savings on the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball: £220 off right now

As part of Black Friday 2017, Dyson has wiped off £220 from the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal vacuum cleaner.

Buy now: Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal at Dyson for £350, saving £220

The outstanding Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal is yet another excellent vacuum cleaner from the famous British firm. The fantastic news is that you can save an exceptional £220 right now as part of Dyson’s Black Friday bonanza. Considering the Cinetic Big Ball Animal took home an outstanding 9/10 in our review, that’s a discount not to be sniffed at.

The innovative Cinetic Big Ball has a self-righting design, meaning it’ll never fall over: just like the Weeble toys of our youth. The big ball design also means it’s incredibly easy to get round the house without having to break a sweat.

With a significant A-rating for dust re-emission on the energy label, the Cinetic technology is right up there with the very best HEPA-rated filter cleaners, which is fantastic news for anyone with allergies. Our review also stated: “Dyson’s claims of being maintenance-free and suffering no loss of suction are absolutely spot on.”

You get plenty of accessories included in the box, including a cleaner head that automatically adjusts to different surfaces to ensure efficient suction. There’s also no filters to maintain or wash. The one click bin emptying makes emptying up this bagless vacuum an absolute breeze, too.

Our chief complaint with the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal at the time of review was its somewhat eye-watering price. But now that you can take £220 off the top, now’s the perfect time to pick one up.

Dyson Cinetic Ball: Save £220

If you’re not looking for a corded vacuum cleaner quite as big as the Big Ball Animal, you can also make a massive saving on the Dyson Cinetic Ball, which similarly has £220 taken off its price as part of Black Friday. It has a corded, upright design that also pivots on a ball for manoeuvrability.

Buy now: Dyson Cinetic Ball at Dyson for £250, saving £220

Other top deals right now:

