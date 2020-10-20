If you’re holding out until Black Friday for a sweet Switch Lite deal – there might not be any need. You can snag a professionally refurbished Switch Lite via Tesco Outlet right now for just £160.55 when you use the code PICK5OFF.

A brand new Switch Lite would usually set you back £199, letting you save nearly £40 on one of the best portable gaming consoles around. It’s worth pointing out however that stock for the refurbished Switch Lite is low, and the code itself expires on Thursday, so best not wait around if you do fancy bagging the bargain for yourself.

Take it from someone who’s spent a ridiculous amount of hours playing his Switch through lockdown and beyond – the Switch’s library of incredible titles is not to be missed. Sure, you can only get the hybrid console experience with the full fat Switch, but if you’re happy with playing games on the go, you’ll still get access to the Switch’s best titles with the Switch Lite.

Whether you’re looking to buy for yourself or for a someone a bit younger, there’s something for everyone. The Switch has had a recent bevy of classic games ported to the system, including The BioShock Collection, The Witcher 3 and even Burnout Paradise, but if you want a new experience then I can definitely recommend The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

As a complete reinvention of the Zelda series, Breath of Wild introduces a huge open world with a new type of playstyle that encourages thinking outside the box. If you felt that previous Zelda titles were a bit too linear, BOTW is the perfect antidote to those sentiments.

For the younger crowd, Switch exclusives like Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are unmissable. Odyssey in particular feels like a spiritual successor to Super Mario 64, boasting classic platforming gameplay but with updated visuals and even bigger worlds to explore.

Despite its small stature, the Switch Lite actually boasts a longer battery life than the original Nintendo Switch, letting you game on for up to seven hours on a single charge.

For just £160.55, the Switch Lite is an absolute bargain and the perfect buy for anyone looking for some classic gaming on the cheap. Just don’t forget to use the code PICK5OFF to receive the full discount.

