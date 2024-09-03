Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Better than Black Friday? Amazon slashes 70% off this smart Oral-B toothbrush

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade from manual brushing and experience a dentist-like clean at home for a bargain price thanks to this Oral-B electric toothbrush deal.

Save a massive £149.99 and get the Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush for just £70 with this limited-time deal on Amazon. This package also includes three brush heads and a premium travel case.

Take almost 70% off the Oral-B Smart Toothbrush

Upgrade to the Oral-B smart electric toothbrush and receive personalised coaching to improve your oral health, choose between brushing modes and get alerts whenever you’re brushing too hard, all for just £70.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.99
  • Now £70
View Deal

With Oral-B’s unique round rotating brush heads, the Smart 6 brush promises to remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. 

Ever been scolded by your dentist for brushing too hard? The Oral-B Smart 6 features a gum pressure control sensor that lights up when you’re brushing too hard. This is ideal for those with sensitive teeth or who tend to be a bit overzealous when brushing.

Not only that but download the Bluetooth Smart Coaching smartphone app which connects to your toothbrush and guides you in real time to help you brush better and improve your oral habits. 

The toothbrush is also fitted with a two-minute timer, to ensure you spend enough time cleaning your teeth.

With five pre-set brushing modes, you can personalise your clean to best suit your needs. There’s daily clean and pro clean, plus sensitive, gum care and even a whitening mode to help remove stubborn stains. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Oral B Smart 6 electric toothbrush ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating based on over 12,410 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers report that they like the quality and cleanliness of the toothbrush and found it to be an effective product which provides a thorough cleaning. 

If you’re still using a manual toothbrush but have been considering making the move to electric then this deal is perfect for you. Now just £70 from Amazon, we’d recommend acting fast as we don’t expect this deal to stick around for very long.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

