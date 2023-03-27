Better act fast, the Xbox Series S is back down to £200

If you’re interested in treating yourself to a new gaming console, then you will want to hear about this amazing Xbox Series S deal.

If you’ve been holding out on buying a new gaming console then we have just the deal for you. We’ve found an incredible £50 discount on the Xbox Series S, bringing the price all the way down from £249.99 to just £199.99.

The Xbox Series S boasts a massive performance upgrade on the Xbox One S, with the next-gen SSD offering a hefty 40x improvement to the throughput of its predecessor, resulting in significantly shorter loading times that allow gamers to jump into their next title without any delay.

We gave the Xbox Series S an almost faultless 4.5-star review, noting that it’s the best console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV. Even though it can’t reach the same graphical heights as the Xbox Series X or PS5, the graphical fidelity of the Series S is more than outstanding, packing high-end specs you’d normally only find in a £1000-odd gaming PC.

Moreover, the Series S boasts such a small size that it’s a lot more accessible than some other consoles on the market. We found it to be a similar size to a hardback book, meaning that you can store it safely in a TV cabinet or next to a gaming monitor without it taking up too much room. The minimalist design is very sleek and attractive, ideal for people who are not interested in a large, gaudy console drawing attention away from their own decor.

According to Box.co.uk, there are only a couple of units still in stock. While we can’t predict exactly when this offer will end, we can’t imagine that it will go on for too long if there are so few models left over; jump on this deal now and secure yourself an Xbox Series S without breaking the bank and treat yourself to current-gen gaming.