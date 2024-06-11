Better act fast, the Galaxy Watch 4 is now just £99

You can currently pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just £99, but you’d better be quick about it.

Amazon is listing this as a Limited time deal, so it won’t hang around forever. It gets you the Galaxy Watch 4 for £99, which is literally half its £199 RRP.

Samsung itself is running an offer on this smartwatch right now, but it’s only offering a £50 discount, selling the wearable for £149.

It might not be the freshest smartwatch in Samsung’s range, but the Galaxy Watch 4 holds an esteemed position nonetheless. This was the watch that begun a new era for Wear OS, with Samsung teaming up with Google to produce a smartwatch platform that could finally compete with Apple’s WatchOS.

It wasn’t the original Google Pixel Watch that commenced the current era, as you might have expected, but rather the Watch 4. It’s because of that fact, and Samsung’s consistent design work, the Galaxy Watch 4 remains fresh today.

Sure, we like the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6, but neither has represented a huge step forward from this classic wearable.

In our glowing 4.5-star review, we concluded that “With its sleek design, fast speeds, vibrant AMOLED display and robust collection of fitness and health tracking features, Samsung has created the ultimate smartwatch for Android users.”

It’s still a very good smartwatch, and now that it’s available for less than £100 it’s a bit of a steal for those who don’t demand the very latest model.