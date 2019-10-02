Better act fast, the 2019 10.2″ iPad with 128GB is back under £400

You can buy a 128GB 2019 iPad for just £399 and enjoy John Lewis’ extended two year guarantee.

Don’t be fooled, this deal from John Lewis is even better than they’re making it out to be, saving a grand total of £50 on its RRP.

Pick up the 10.20-inch 2019 iPad from Apple, now down to just £399 from its RRP of £449 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model. Better still, on top of your £50 discount, by purchasing through John Lewis and Partners, you’ll also benefit from their extended warranty of two years.

Putting multi-tasking at its forefront, even as the mid-range tablet from Apple, the 2019 iPad is an excellent, versatile and powerful bit of tech that allows you to go far beyond the parameters you might have expected.

Starting with its gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, the iPad boasts a stunning canvas from which to build your ideas and creations upon. Better still, it offers the functionality of a computer, now compatible with the full-size Smart Keyboard, as well as the Apple Pencil for tapping and doodling away.

Add to that iPadOS coming ready-loaded and fresh in the box, the iPad offers an even more seamless working experience with the ability to multi-task, tacking different apps to the screen at one time for easy hopping between. There are also plenty of new apps that will enhance your iPadOS experience, helping to you to learn and get creative.

With the A10 Fusion chip powering this fantastic tablet, you can expect prompt launching speeds for apps, as well as the ability to cope with heavy duty design tasks. The A10 Fusion chip is also fantastic in terms of gaming, ensuring a fluid experience with no latency issues.

Offering a brilliant screen, the iPad also has an exceptional stereo system for bingeing on the move – and don’t forget all newly purchased Apple products come with a free one year subscription for Apple TV Plus.

Down by £50, the 10.2-inch 2019 iPad is a fantastic investment for those who want something versatile and portable. Whether for business or pleasure, this is a great product, now down to £399 with two years guarantee.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

