Better act fast, AirPods are going cheap again

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone in the market for a cheap set of Apple AirPods should head on over to Amazon, where you can secure a hefty discount.

The 2nd generation AirPods, aka the Apple AirPods (2019), are currently selling for £99. That’s a 23% discount on an original price of £129.

This isn’t the very latest set of Apple’s influential true wireless earphones, but they’re still very good indeed. We awarded the Apple AirPods (2019) 4 out of 5 in our review, calling them “simple yet great wireless earphones that are a pleasure to use”.

We praised the great battery life and charging case that comes bundled with these AirPods, and we also appreciated the fantastic connectivity provided by the Apple H1 chip. If you haven’t owned a set of AirPods before, the way they connect to your Apple devices so quickly and seamlessly is a real treat. It also enables seamless switching between multiple Apple devices.

It’s worth pointing out that these are the classic AirPods style, which means that they don’t form a seal in your ear, and you don’t get active noise cancellation (ANC) as part of the package. You’ll need to upgrade to the AirPods Pro if that’s what you’re after.

If all you want is a decent, solid-sounding set of earbuds for your iPhone or Mac, however, then this AirPods deal will be perfect for you. You’ll get a classy Apple product for less than £100, which you can’t say very often.

