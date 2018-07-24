Best Xbox One Deals for September 2018 – Bargain One S and One X consoles

Best Xbox One S and Xbox One X deals: If you’ve been weighing up an Xbox One purchase, and can’t wait for Black Friday, then our advice is to bite the bullet. There’s never been a better time to jump into Microsoft’s console gaming ecosystem.

The Xbox One is in something of a sweet spot right now, with an enviable roster of killer games married to a bunch of great bundle deals.

You also have two highly appealing console models to choose from. The Xbox One S might be the so-called budget option, but it’s actually better than the launch model in virtually every way. It’s more compact, more efficient, and more powerful.

If you do want to go all-out, though, then the Xbox One X is the console for you. It’s the most powerful games console on the market, and is capable of outputting stunning graphics at 4K resolutions and enhanced frame rates.

You’re still playing the exact same games whatever the model, so whichever you choose you won’t be missing out.

So how much are you looking at paying for both Xbox One models? Probably not as much as you think, if you pick up one of the following deals. Whether you’re after a stand-alone console, an all-inclusive bundle, or just a new game to play, it’s possible to snag yourself a total Xbox One bargain.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that there are always some highly tempting Xbox One deals around Black Friday, which is just a couple of months away now. We’ll be bringing you extensive coverage around that time, but you don’t need to wait if you’re itching to get gaming. The following deals are available right now.

These Xbox One X and Xbox One S deals tend to change quite regularly, so we’ll be updating often. Keep your browsers pinned to this page.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you like, snap it up before it’s gone.

Best Xbox One Deals – Xbox One S

While the Xbox One S is the weaker of the two console options here, it’s still no pansy. This is a powerful console that will render all the games you throw at it beautifully in Full HD. It also looks great and has plenty of storage with options available too.

The best part is you can get some great deals on the Xbox One S right now including some bundles that offer top end games for a price that is near to free when compared to buying the console alone. If you do want the console on its own to start, or a bundle, there are a few great options out there right now.

Best Xbox One S Deals Xbox One S 1TB White Grab the awesome Microsoft console in white with a whopping TB drive for a huge saving.

Best Xbox One Deals – Xbox One Wireless Controllers

Best Xbox One Controller Deals Xbox One Wireless Special Edition Sports White Controller w/Rare Replay For £49.99, not only are you getting one of the most stylish Xbox One controllers on the market, but also the fantastic Rare Replay – absolutely free. What a bargain.

Best Xbox One Deals – Xbox One X

The Xbox One X is, as we’ve said already, the don daddy of the Microsoft console offerings. This crams in all the teraflops of power which equate to the quickest load times and the highest 4K resolution games possible.

As a result you’ll pay a bit more for this console. But there are still deals to be had, both on the console itself and bundles with great games. Here are the best ones out there right now.

Best Xbox One X Deals Xbox One X 1TB Console + Rare Replay Smyths is currently offering the standalone Xbox One X for less than the usual price, and with free home delivery thrown in for good measure. Until September 4th you can also get a free copy of Rare Replay with each purchase.

Best Xbox One Game Deals

Game deals sell out fast so be sure to check back regularly to see the best deals out there for the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

Resident Evil 7 – £13.95

Capcom’s survival horror masterpiece just got some downloadable content freebies, so now’s a great time to pick it up on the cheap.

Stardew Valley: Collector’s Edition – £14.95

Stardew Valley is a fantastic little game capable of draining dozens of hours without you even noticing. This neat little edition also includes a map, soundtrack and even more goodies for just shy of £20.

Monster Hunter World – £37.20

Monster Hunter World is now Capcom’s most successful release in history. This is for good reason, as the sprawling RPG is absolutely brilliant.

The Evil Within – £4.99

Grab an insanely cheap deal on a game that could well send you insane, with fear – in a good way.

Titanfall 2 – £6.49

A measly £7 for a top mech battling wonder game? Yes please.

For Honor – £13.45

An entertaining online hack and slasher for less than £15.

Sonic Mania Plus – £18.99

A decent saving on possibly the finest Sonic game ever made.

Prey – £9.85

This tense immersive sim is one of the most overlooked (commercially at least) games of recent times.

Mortal Kombat XL – £13.85

A very low price for one of the best one-on-one brawlers available.

Best Xbox Live Gold Deal

If you want to get online then you’ll need Xbox Live Gold. CDKeys is the cheapest retailer this week, with a sub costing you just £33.99.

