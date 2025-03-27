:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Big savings on Shark, Vax and more

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

We’re well into Amazon’s weeklong Spring Sale, meaning now is the perfect time to update your home appliances at a discount. We’ve rounded up all the best vacuum cleaner deals in this year’s sale. 

Whether you’re searching for a slim stick vacuum, a larger capacity upright model or a carpet cleaner to give your home a thorough spring clean, we’ve got plenty of great offers for you to choose from the best vacuum cleaner options around. Below you’ll find options from a range of brands, including Shark, Vax, Bissell and Amazon Basics.

Keep reading to discover all the best vacuum cleaner deals available now, or head over to our Amazon Spring Sale page for more buying advice across a wider variety of tech.

Best stick vacuum cleaner deals

Shark Clean and Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 

Shark Clean and Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Shark Clean and Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner includes an auto-empty system and Anti Hair Wrap technology. It’s also just dropped to £199 on Amazon. That’s a huge 43% off the vacuum’s usual price of £349.99, saving you £150.99 when you shop today. 

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro 

Shark Stratos

The Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro is another great choice if you have a furry roommate to clean up after. Shop today and you’ll pay £249.99 instead of £328.75 – that’s nearly a quarter off the vacuum’s RRP, saving you a total of £78.76. 

Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 

FABULETTA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Another vacuum cleaner that’s seen 25% slashed off its price is the Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This 6-in-1 model can also handle pet hair and is currently just £89.99, or £30 off its £119.99 RRP. 

Best upright vacuum cleaner deals

Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner 1.1L 

Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner 1.1L

At £122.55, the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner 1.1L is a great option for anyone looking for an upright vacuum cleaner with more than 1L capacity. This model would typically cost you £199.99, meaning you’ll save £77.44 – or 39% – by shopping today

Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner 0.83L 

Shark Upright Corde vacuum in use

For homes with pets, the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner 0.83L includes Anti Hair Wrap Technology and a pet brush. Head to Amazon today to nab it for just £199.99, which is a third off its £299.99 RRP. 

Best cylinder vacuum cleaner deals 

Amazon Basics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 

Amazon Basics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

The Amazon Basics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a true bargain at just £42.24. If you’re looking for a bagless vacuum cleaner on a budget, this model can handle carpets and hard floors and is 16% cheaper at the moment. 

Best carpet cleaner deals

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro 

BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro

Moving on to carpet cleaners, the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro can clean and dry a carpet in as little as 30 minutes. Go to Amazon during the Spring Sale to pick it up for just £199 down from £299.99 and save more than a third on the price. 

Vax Dual Power Pet Advance Carpet Cleaner 

Vax Dual Power Pet Advance Carpet Cleaner

The Vax Dual Power Pet Advance Carpet Cleaner has an extra long hose and is also great for neutralising pet odours. It’s also now less than £100 at £94.99. Shop today to save a whopping 44% compared to the carpet cleaner’s £169.99 RRP. 

Vax SpinScrub Power Plus Carpet Cleaner

Vax SpinScrub Power Plus hero

Last but certainly not least we have the Vax SpinScrub Power Plus Carpet Cleaner. This XL capacity carpet cleaner has plummeted in price to £141.55, saving you 43% when you shop today. That’s a £108.44 saving on the carpet cleaner’s £249.99 asking price.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

