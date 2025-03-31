The top Amazon Spring Sale TV deals: Our picks of the best TVs from LG, Samsung and Philips

Still looking for a top Amazon Spring Sale TV deal? We’ve rounded up a selection of the best deals that we’ve found across the sales event, so if you’re looking to get one, don’t miss out on these.

Best Amazon TV deals

LG OLED55C4

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With LG’s 2025 TVs almost in stores, now’s actually the best time to invest in an LG TV… from 2024.

And the LG C4 is one of the brand’s best tellies that you can buy. We awarded it 5-stars in our review, recommending the TV for its class-leading connectivity (which inludes four HDMI 2.1 inputs to connect all your kit to), a “sublime HDR performance”, its slick webOS user experience and stylish design.

And all of that could be yours for £899, as the 55-inch LG C4 has had a 25% reduction on its Amazon RRP. You don’t often see OLED TVs if this quality come down to less than £1000, so we’d suggets that you don’t delay on bagging this deal.

Philips 65PUS7009

We’ve not reviewed many Philips’ LED TVs in the past so we can’t comment on the quality of this specific model, but a 65-inch TV for £369 sounds like a bargain to us. We can’t remember seeing a 65-inch TV going for so little.

This Philips LED TV comes with Titan interface that offers easy way to watch your favourite TV shows and movies through it’s simple interface. There’s ALLM and HDMI VRR support that brings input lag down for the fastest gaming performance whether you have a console or a PC. HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ help optimise the picture performance to deliver the best image quality the TV is capable of. And Dolby Atmos support means you can pump spatial audio to a connected sound system for a more immersive sound.

Samsung DU8070

If you’re looking for a telly at a smaller size, then there’s a deal on a 43-inch Samsung DU8070 where you can get it for just £249.

The DU8070 is part of Samsung’s more affordable Crystal UHD line-up, so while it doesn’t have the same level of features as its QLED and Neo QLED range, you do get plenty of value with its Tizen interface offering pretty much every entertainment app you’ll ever need.

Samsung Knox security ensures your data is kept private, while there’s Samsung’s Gaming Hub that also comes with the Xbox app to stream online. The AirSlim design makes for a slimmer-looking TV that’s easier to position on the wall.

All-new Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

We’ve already reviewed the 55-inch version of the Fire TV 4-Series and given it a 4-star review, so we’d expect a similar level of performance from the smaller screen.

The HDR performance is better than most TVs at this affordble price, offering a brighter, more colourful performance. It’s easy to assemble, the Fire TV interface has all the apps you need inlcuding the UK catch-up apps, there is Alexa voice control, and while it doesn’t have advanced gaming features, it does have fast input lag of 10.1ms.

For £229, it’s a very good price for a TV of this size with this level of features, and would make for a solid second TV in a smaller room in your home.

Toshiba 65UV2F53DB

This Toshiba TV comes with Freely support that offers access to UK catch-up and on-demand apps and channels without the need for an aerial to plug in. With Freely you can dive into programmes as they’re playing and restart them, pause episodes and find your favourite TV shows and films easier through the interface.

The Toshiba also comes with Vidaa TV, which comes with apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and plenty more besides. Dolby Vision HDR optimises the picture so you get closer to what the filmmakers intended, while the built-in Onkyo sound system supports Dolby Atmos to get a better performance from the speakers.

Like the Philips TV above, £369 for a 65-inch TV is very good business, and unlike the Philips, you get Dolby Vision HDR which might give the Toshiba UV2F53DB the edge if you want the best HDR performance.