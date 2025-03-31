Top Amazon Spring sale tablet deals: Save big on iPads, Fire tablets & more

Amazon’s Spring Sale is in full swing, and we’ve rounded up all the best tablet deals right here to help you bag a bargain.

Whether you’re interested in iPads, Samsung-branded tablets or just something more affordable with a big screen for binging Netflix, there’s something for everyone in the Amazon sales. You’d better be fast though; the Spring Sale is set to end at midnight tonight, 31 April 2025.

iPad Mini 6

If you’re on the hunt for a new iPad during the Amazon Spring sales, your options are limited to older, though still wholly capable, options in Apple’s tablet collection. Apple rarely, if ever, discounts its most recent tablets – much to the disappointment of fans everywhere, we’re sure.

Still, you can get 2021’s iPad Mini 6 for just £399 during the Spring sale, with Amazon slashing £50 off its £449 RRP.

Considering the price had already dropped from £499 to £449 with the reveal of the iPad mini 7, which is very similar in terms of overall design, screen tech, battery life and charging, it’s an absolute spring sale steal that should be at the top of any tablet fan’s list.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

If iPadOS isn’t really your thing, why not consider the Android-based Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE?

Based on the popular full-fat Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, the FE model looks to bring a similarly premium design and featureset, including a 10.9-inch 90Hz screen, S Pen support, and even IP68 dust and water resistance, to a more budget-focused audience.

That’s even more true during the Amazon spring sale, with the retailer slashing the price of the Tab S9 FE by 26%, bringing it down to just £331.55 from its £449 RRP. That saves just over £117, making an already-capable tablet all the more tempting.

Lenovo Tab M11

Lenovo may not have the same brand recognition in the tablet market as other manufacturers, but the company consistently generates solid budget-focused tablets. That includes the Lenovo Tab M11, sporting a surprisingly high-res 1200p 11-inch screen, a generous 128GB storage and even a Lenovo Tab Pen and Folio case as standard.

It’s made all the more impressive during Amazon’s spring sale, with £60 off its £209.99 RRP bringing it down to a much more affordable £149.99.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Amazon’s Fire Max 11 is a tempting alternative to Apple’s and Samsung’s options. It sports an 11-inch screen, optional keyboard and stylus accessories to expand functionality, 64GB of storage as standard, and more.

That’s especially true at its newly discounted price. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is currently on sale for just £154.99 at the online storefront, representing a £95 saving compared to its regular £249.99 RRP.

Amazon Fire HD 10

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch as far as the likes of the iPad mini, Tab S9 FE or even Amazon’s discounted Fire Max 11, the Fire HD 10 is a solid alternative. It’s great for streaming, web browsing and basic gaming – though with the caveat that it doesn’t offer support for Google Play, instead relying on Amazon’s own Appstore for apps and games.

That said, you can get the latest version of Amazon’s 10-inch tablet for just £94.99 right now, a solid £55 saving on its regular £149.99 RRP. It has 32GB of storage and is available in Black, Ocean, and Lilac finishes.