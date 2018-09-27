Best SIM Only Deals – 40GB for just £11.50 Vodafone SIM

Best SIM Only Deals: So perhaps you’ve bagged yourself a shiny new SIM free smartphone, but now you’re on the hunt for a great value SIM only deal. Well, you’ve come to the right place.

VIRGIN MEDIA FLASH DEAL Virgin Media SIM – 100GB, 5000 minutes, Unlimited texts Until September 27th Virgin Media have a phenomenal high data deal for any heavy users. Snap this up before it goes. £20pm

Picking up a new phone on contract can be a stressful and expensive approach to getting the phone of your dreams. Most will tie you into a 24 month contract, which is a long time if you don’t know how your circumstances might change. While a contract phone can be a great way to spread the cost, it’s often cheaper to buy a phone outright SIM free and then pick up a SIM only contract separately.

Opting to go SIM only will typically amount to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) after 24 months, so it’s worth doing the sums to work out what the best approach is for you. The good thing about most SIM only deals is that they’re often only a 12 month contract, with some even being rolling monthly options. This ties you in for a much shorter amount of time, so you can shop around for better deals or a new provider if you move home and find the reception is a bit iffy.

Jump to network deals:

It’s also worth looking at a SIM only deal if you’ve come to the end of your contract. This is because your contract’s monthly cost includes both your phone service as well as a contribution to pay off the cost of your phone. Once the phone is paid off at the end of your contract, there’s no need to pay as much, so it’s worth shopping around for a new SIM only contract.

A lot of people fail to re-negotiate a new tariff or shop around for a new deal when they’re at the end of their contract, so they end up paying well over the odds each month as they’re still paying that extra for the phone they’ve already paid off.

We’ve picked out some of the best options from each of the networks so you have them all in one place. It’s also worth considering going to retailers other than the networks direct, as these can net you some excellent savings. Often these work on a cashback basis, but some of these are paid out automatically after a certain amount of time into your contract. They ultimately bring down the monthly cost considerably.

We’ve included links to all of the network coverage checkers at the bottom of this article, so be sure to check the reception in your area before signing up to a network.

But without further ado, we’ve done the leg work and rounded up the UK operator’s best SIM only deals for you below.

Best Mobiles.co.uk SIM only deals

If you’re happy to stray away from buying directly through the networks themselves, Mobiles.co.uk has several fantastic deals that are made even better with the opportunity to save large amounts of money through cashback. These beat the options direct from the networks considerably and the cashback is automatic, removing some of the hassle.

Best Vodafone SIM only deals

Vodafone is currently offering these Vodafone Basic deals that come with free extra data each month. These SIM only contracts are only 12 months, too, so you won’t be locked into a long contract. The inclusion of unlimited calls and texts are a real bonus, and you get a generous amount of data on both packages for light users. Caps are in place to make sure you don’t go over your limit to avoid overspending, which should take some weight off your mind.

For the heavy streamers among us (you know who you are), Vodafone has heard your cries and put out a fantastic offer with its £20 a month SIM which comes with 20GB of data plus a year’s subscription to one of several entertainment platforms including Spotify and Prime Video.

Best Virgin SIM only deals

Virgin Media’s flash sale right now is an absolute stonking deal. You get 100GB of data, which is more than anyone could ever need, 5,000 minutes and unlimited texts, all for just £20 a month. For reference, the previous flash deal was 45GB of data for £18, so this a massive step up in allowance.

Best O2 SIM only deals

It may not be as good as Virgin Media’s 100GB SIM, but O2 has the next best thing – with a few extras that might sway you. Signing up with O2 grants you access to more than 15,000 Wi-Fi spots up and down the country, alongside a handful of freebies each week with the O2 Priority reward scheme. O2 also allows its customers to tap into their own monthly allowance abroad (in select countries) at no extra cost.

02 - SIM Only Deals O2 SIM – 60GB, Unlimited mins, Unlimited texts For the sheer amount of data alone, this SIM is well worth the money. O2 is also offering roaming at no extra cost in 75 countries when you sign up. Definitely a fantastic option for anyone who loves to travel.

Best Three SIM only deals

At present, there are two deals that are definitely worth highlighting from Three. The network’s 30GB and 100GB SIM only deals have been reduced to £18 and £20 respectively. Both tariffs come with all-you-can-eat minutes and text so it’s a fantastic deal all round. Three has also introduced travel upgrades with EasyJet as part of their SIM-only packages, allowing you to check in your bag for free and ensuring that that same bag is one of the first to appear on the baggage carousel. For the frequent traveler, this is a great offer.

You also have Feel At Home in 71 countries around the world, allowing you to take your Three perks with you at no additional charge in any of the listed countries, including the United States, Spain and France.

Best EE SIM only deals

Each SIM also offers unlimited minutes and texts so you’ll never be stuck for options if you’re unable to maintain a connection to the internet.

Best iD Mobile SIM only deals

At present, there are no major deals being pushed at ID Mobile but the network is already known for having highly competitive prices across its SIM only tariffs. For instance, ID Mobile currently boasts the cheapest SIM Card in the country which comes with comes with 500MB, 150 minutes and unlimited texts for just £3.99 – a great option for kids.

Best Tesco SIM only deals

Tesco Mobile is a great choice for those who aren’t too fussed with minutes and texts but are eager to get plenty of data at a reasonable price. Right now you can get up to 20GB of data for no more than £18 which is plenty to keep you streaming without worry.

Best Plusnet SIM only deals

Plusnet already has quite a reputation for offering low-cost SIM cards with a fair amount of data attached but with its most recent deal, the company is on to a winner. The SIM, which is currently sold through Argos, provides 3.5GB, 2000 minutes and texts for just £8pm.

Plusnet – SIM Only Deals Plusnet Monthly SIM – 5GB, 2000 minutes and texts Argos are currently peddling this fantastic SIM from Plusnet, giving you one of the best data allowances that money can a tenner. What's not to love?

Best Sky Mobile SIM only deals

If you’re already a Sky customer for TV or home broadband, the company now has a selection of SIM only deals for its existing customers that double or even quadruple your data each month.

How to choose a new SIM only deal

Keep your old phone number

If you do take out a new SIM only deal, there’s no reason you can’t keep your old phone number. Just ask your old provider for a PAC code, then give this to your new operator. This code essentially gives them permission to port your old phone number across to your new operator. No need to message everyone in your phone book with your new digits and just think of all the money you’d save from not having to print any new business cards.

Check the network coverage

Everyone’s network coverage experience is going to be different because it’s all dependent on location and distance from the nearest cellular tower. As such, it’s important you check the network coverage for both voice and 4G wherever you plan on using your phone most. Typically, it’s a good idea to check your home and work address. A high data sim might be tempting but if a particular network doesn’t cover your intended destination, then those dreams of watching Netflix atop a mountain could fly out the window.

Simply pop your postcode into each network’s coverage checker to get an idea of what you can expect:

Wi-Fi calling

All of the UK’s big operators (that’s O2, Vodafone, EE and Three) support something called Wi-Fi calling now. This lets you use a Wi-Fi connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing any network coverage woes. This function is dependent on your phone being compatible with Wi-Fi Calling and you turning on the necessary settings.

Unfortunately, EE doesn’t provide Wi-Fi Calling for SIM only contracts, only on phones bought as part of a pay monthly contract.

What’s a MVNO?

This stands for ‘Mobile Virtual Network Operator’ and is used to describe networks such as Virgin Mobile, iD Mobile or Tesco. Essentially, these companies don’t own the network infrastructure they use, in the way that the mobile operators like EE, O2, Vodafone and Three own parts of the network spectrum. Instead, MVNOs have agreements with mobile operators to use part of their infrastructure at wholesale rates.

Virgin Mobile and Plusnet use EE’s network, Tesco Mobile uses O2’s network and iD Mobile use Three.

