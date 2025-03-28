Best Robot Vacuum Deals: The top Eufy and Roborock discounts in Amazon’s Spring Sale

If you’re considering picking up a robot vacuum to keep your floors clean between vacuums (or take over the vacuuming and mopping altogether), now is the perfect time to strike. Amazon’s Spring Sale is currently taking place and we’ve rounded up all the best robot vacuum deals right here.

This list includes the best robot vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums with mops and even self-cleaning models to let you sit back and relax when it’s time to clean your carpets and hard floors.

Scroll down to discover all the best robot vacuum deals our team has spotted in the Amazon Spring Sale. Alternatively, make sure to check out our guide to the best vacuum deals for more discounted vacuums and carpet cleaners and our Spring Sale liveblog for all the latest Amazon offers.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great affordable option at just £119.99 in the sale. That’s 40% off its usual price of £199.99.

For just over £100, you get 4000 Pa of suction, a large 600ml dust bin, an Active Detangling roller brush to remove hair automatically and the ability to schedule cleanings and begin spot cleanings within the Eufy app.

Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has also seen a fantastic 32% discount, dropping its price down to just £169.99 from a £249.99 RRP.

This model benefits from 5000 Pa of suction allowing hair, crumbs and dust to be cleaned in one pass. This model also includes iPath Laser Navigation for advanced room scanning and maps, as well as the ability to set No-Go Zones and map multiple floors.

Best Robot Vacuum and Mop Deals

Roborock Q5 Pro+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum with a mop to leave your hard floors sparkling, we’ve spotted three great options. The first is the Roborock Q5 Pro+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop, which has dropped from £499.99 down to just £279.99 for a 44% discount.

This robot vacuum offers 5500 Pa of suction, a spacious 2.5L dust bag and includes a rubber brush to resist hair tangles. The vacuum supports 3D room mapping to virtually rebuild your home in the app and is self-emptying for up to seven weeks of hands-free cleaning.

Roborock Qrevo Curv Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop

The Roborock Qrevo Curv Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop is a stylish option that offers a whopping 18,500 of suction. It’s also one of the more premium options on this list at £999.99 down from £1299.99 for a 23% discount.

This vacuum uses the DuoDivide main brush and FlexiArm side brush to tackle long hair and pet hair alike, while the Multifunctional Dock 3.0 is self-cleaning and offers hot water mopping up to 75°C. There’s also auto-dust emptying for up to seven weeks, auto-tank refilling and LiDAR-based navigation and mapping. You can even check on your pets using this vacuum’s video call and two-way voice interaction feature.

Eufy X8 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop

Finally, we have the Eufy X8 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop, which has seen a 40% discount in the Spring Sale. That means you’ll only pay £329 down from £549 when you shop this robot vacuum today.

Key features here include 2 x 4000 Pa of suction for a total of 8000 Pa to remove pet hair embedded in carpets, an Active Detangling roller brush, iPath Laser Navigation, custom mapping and No-Go Zones and a self-cleaning station for up to 45 days of hands-free use.