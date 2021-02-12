Best Refurbished Deals on eBay: Looking for a bargain on a refurbished product? We’ve already done the searching for you, bringing the best of what eBay has to offer right here.

Whenever it comes to picking up that next big tech purchase, it almost goes without saying that it’s always worth having a look to see what deals and discounts are available. The problem is that for some staple products, like vacuums from Dyson and speaker from Sonos, they rarely come down in price outside of major sales events like Black Friday.

If you don’t fancy waiting several months until the next sales event, there is an alternative means of snapping up a sizeable price cut right by going with a refurbished model instead. With many refurbished items now being handled by the manufacturer directly, these models uphold the same level of quality that you’d expect from these big brands, but you’ll never have to pay full price for them.

Sound good? Well, if you’re still not convinced then take a gander at the best refurbished deals below and see if there isn’t something that piques your interest.

Deal: Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum for just £219.99 (RRP £249)

If you’ve ever felt like your current vacuum cleaner is making the whole affair a lot more difficult than it should be, then it sounds like it might be time for an upgrade. To that end, the Dyson V7 Animal is not only one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners we’ve ever tested – with a full 5-star rating – but it also has a sizeable discount currently available.

Deal: iPhone XR SIM-free from just £289.99 (RRP £629)

Even though it’s no longer part of the latest line-up of iPhones, the iPhone XR is still a fantastic device in its own right and now a great option for jumping into the iOS ecosystem without breaking the bank. Featuring a bright, colourful screen with the same end-to-end design featured on modern iPhones, the XR is great for watching content on the go, and the single rear-facing camera can take some great shots with a natural bokeh effect.

Deal: Google Home Mini for just £17.99 (original RRP £49.99)

If you’re working from home, it helps to have a little assistance from a nearby smart speaker. Not just as a means of setting reminders, alarms and even checking in on your calendar, the Google Home Mini is also able to respond to quick-fire questions and play your favourite tunes at a moment’s notice. Unlike some of the chunkier smart speakers available, the Home Mini is small enough to fit on even the tiniest of desks, blending into your existing décor without hassle.

Deal: Sony WF-1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds for just £124.99 (original RRP £220)

When it comes to noise cancellation, Sony still rules the roost for putting out some of the best options available. Much like their larger, over-ear alternatives, the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are no different. Boasting top-quality sound and high tier ANC that can dispel any unwanted noise while you get on with your day, the XM3 can now be had with a huge discount courtesy of Argos’ eBay storefront.

What does refurbished mean?

A refurbished item is a second-hand product that was once faulty or damaged, but has since been restored to working order by either the manufacturer or a third party, depicted by a ‘Manufacturer Refurbished’ or a ‘Seller Refurbished’ listing respectively.

Are refurbished items safe?

Manufacturer refurbished items have been restored to the same safety levels that a brand affords to its new products, ensuring that you’re still getting a high-quality device for your money. For extra peace of mind however, refurbished items still come with a year’s warranty in case anything does go wrong.

Because seller refurbished items have been restored without the supervision of the manufacturer, it’s worth double checking if the seller in question has a reputable status – you can always check the user feedback to see if there any negative reviews. In any case, we will never feature refurbished items from sellers who cannot be verified for their quality of service.

