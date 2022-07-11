Best PS5 Prime Day Deals

Numerous PS5 Amazon Prime Deals have become available today, seeing mega savings on excellent PS5 peripherals including a steering wheel and SSD.

Unfortunately, the PS5 console hasn’t appearing in the Prime Day sale yet, and is unlikely to do so considering it’s still in high demand at the original price. That said, if we do spot a PS5 console deal during Prime Day, we’ll be sure to update this article.

In the meantime, check out all of the excellent discounted PS5 accessories below.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel

If you’re a big fan of racing games on the PS5, such as F1 2022 and Gran Turismo, then you won’t be getting the full experience by settling for the standard DualSense controller. Instead, you can improve your immersion by using the Logitech G29 steering wheel, which also comes bundled with Floor Pedals and Paddle Shifters.

The Logitech steering wheel features Driving Force technology, which uses intense vibrations to simulate every bump in the road to make it feel as if you really are speeding around the race course.

For Prime Day, Amazon has knocked the price down to a more affordable £169.99, seeing you save a whopping £129 on your purchase. So if you’ve always been craving a racing wheel, this is a golden opportunity.

Deal for Logitech G29 Racing Wheel, Floor Pedals and Paddle Shifters The Logitech G29 Racing Wheel, Floor Pedals and Paddle Shifters allows you to rev up the immersion for all of your favourite racing games on the PS4 and PS5, including the likes of F1 2022 and Gran Turismo 7. Check out this massive 43% discount for Black Friday. Amazon

Save £129

Now £169.99 View Deal

DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller

Not a fan of the default white DualSense controller that comes bundled with the PS5 console? Well you’re in luck, as you can now purchase the controller with a Midnight Black colour option, and Amazon has given it a 22% price cut to celebrate Prime Day.

Since this is an official controller from Sony, it has the exact same quality and features as the default option. This is a good option whether you want a better looking controller for yourself, or want to expand your collection of PS5 controllers so friends and family can join in with co-op ventures.

With this deal, the controller can be purchased for just £46.99, saving you a total of £13. Our records show that this controller has never been cheaper on Amazon, making it the perfect time to buy.

Get the PS5 DualSense controller in Midnight Black Sony has released a Midnight Black colour option for the PS5 DualSense controller, and now Amazon has a 22% price cut to celebrate Prime Day. Amazon

Save £13

Now £46.99 View Deal

WD_BLACK SN850 2TB M.2

The WD_BLACK SN850 2TB M.2 is one of the leading SSD options for upgrading the storage of your PS5. With 2TB of storage capacity, this SSD is usually very expensive, but Amazon has knocked a hefty £323 off the price to make it more affordable on Prime Day.

And if you still can’t stomach the new discounted £177.99 price, you’ve also got the option of buying the 1TB model for just £104.99 and 500GB version for £59.99.

It’s easy enough to install the SSD inside your PS5, and it’s well worth going through the process so you can store all of your favourite PS5 games installed on the console simultaneously, while still benefitting from super-speeding loading times.

Upgrade your PS5 storage with WD_Black SN850 SSD deal If you constantly find yourself running out of storage space when you go to install a new PS5 game, then you may want to consider upgrading your storage with the 2TB WD_BLACK SN850 SSD. Amazon

Save £323

Now £177.99 View Deal

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

If you like to use the PS5 console to watch all of your favourite streaming apps, then you’ve probably found the standard DualSense controller to be a bit fiddly to use.

Fortunately, Sony has released a Media Remote to make the process easier. It features playback buttons (such as pause, rewind, fast-forward and play) as well as shortcut buttons to Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

Thanks to an Amazon Prime Day price cut, the Media Remote is now available to buy for just £18.99. That’s a bargain price for a device that will prevent you accidentally clicking rewind in the middle of a movie.