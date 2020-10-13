Best Prime Day PS4 Deals: Discounts on Horizon, God of War and more

Best Prime Day PS4 Deals: If you’re after a cheap PS4 bundle or even some affordable accessories for your existing console, then we’ve got you covered this Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here, and that means there’s tons of great PlayStation related deals to sift through. With this being the last month of the PS4’s reign before the hefty PS5 drops into stores nationwide, it’s clear that Amazon is using Prime Day as a key moment to shift any excess stock for PS4 consoles, games, controllers and accessories.

Before we get into the best Prime Day PS4 deals available right now, it has to be pointed out that only Amazon Prime members can access the deals in question. If you’re already signed up, then that’s fantastic! Proceed onwards and start perusing the deals below. If you’ve yet to sign up, then now’s the best opportunity to nab yourself the free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime. If you don’t fancy keeping your subscription going beyond the trial period, just cancel before the trial is over and you won’t be charged a penny.

Best Prime Day PS4 Deals

When it comes to PS4 console deals this Amazon Prime Day, the selection has been, unfortunately, slim pickings. It seems as though where consoles are concerned, Amazon’s been keen to ship stock of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, while Sony fans have been left idle.

Early on, there was an offer available for the PS4 Slim with three top-notch games bundled in, but it has since fallen out of stock. Just in case some new stock happens to reappear however, we’ll include the direct link to the bundle below so you won’t miss out.

Deal: Sony PS4 Console bundle with three Greatest Hits games

Best Prime Day PS4 Games Deals

While it’s been tough to nab a PS4 console on the cheap this Prime Day, there have been tons of offers popping up for games and controllers. While they’re still in stock, we’ve included the very best of these deals below – just been sure to nab them while you can.

Deal: PS4 Controller with God of War for just £39.99 (was £57.98)

Deal: Final Fantasy VII Remake for just £33.99 (was £39.99)

Deal: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered for just £36.99 (was £39.99)

Deal: Doom Eternal with Steel Poster for just £19.99 (was £39.99)

