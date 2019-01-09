Best PS4 Deals: PS4 Slim with two games and Now TV voucher for £249.99

Best PS4 Deals: Looking to pick up an affordable PS4 Slim or a powerhouse PS4 Pro? Whatever takes your fancy, we’ve found the best bundles to save you a ton of money.
Sony’s PlayStation range has been a staple of the console gaming scene since the 1990s, and the PS4 is no exception. Having been on the market now since 2013, the PS4 is more affordable than ever which is brilliant for any new adopters. In that time, the PS4 has also built up an incredible library of games with recent additions including God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.
The PS4 currently comes in two variations, the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim. As their names suggest, the differences between them are fairly obvious but if you’re unfamiliar with the gritty details then check out our handy descriptions below.
Best PS4 Pro Deals
Should I buy a PS4 Pro? – If you want to see PS4 games running at their absolute best, then the PS4 Pro is undoubtedly the better option. By offering better compatibility with 4K rendering, games like Horizon: Zero Dawn look noticeably better than when played on a PS4 Slim. PSVR games also run at a far smoother rate when powered through the PS4 Pro. Be aware that while it does stream in 4K, the PS4 Pro is not compatible with physical Ultra HD Blu-ray discs.
Best PS4 Pro Deals
Pre-owned PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console (Grade B)
Pre-owned PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console (Grade B)
If you're happy to go with a pre-owned model, this is the cheapest price you'll find right now through a major retailer for the PS4 Pro.
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man and 2-month Now TV voucher
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man and 2-month Now TV voucher
On PS4 Pro bundles, GAME has the competition beat right now with this amazing offer. Bagging you the console, the incredible Marvel's Spider-Man and a two-month Now TV voucher, this is a fantastic package that gives you everything you could want upfront.
Best PS4 Slim Deals
Should I buy a PS4 Slim? – For anyone who’s looking to tighten the belt this year, opting for the PS4 Slim can save you a hefty amount of cash upfront – over £100 in some cases. While the PS4 Slim is compatible with 4K TVs, it doesn’t offer the firepower of the PS4 Pro to present games at their highest visual fidelity. The PS4 Slim can also be used to play standard Blu-ray discs and DVDs.
Best PS4 Slim Deals
PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and a Now TV 2-month voucher
PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and a Now TV 2-month voucher
For just £249.99, you're not only getting one, but two incredible games thrown in alongside the console, as well as a two-month subscription to Now TV. It's an all round winner.
PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19, The Last of Us and a Now TV 2-month voucher
PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19, The Last of Us and a Now TV 2-month voucher
If the Uncharted series just isn't your cup of tea then this bundle maintains the same concept as above but swaps out Uncharted 4 for The Last of Us: Remastered. Given that both games are considered masterpieces, you can't go wrong with either.
PlayStation 4 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
PlayStation 4 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
If you're happy to splash out a bit more, then you can nab yourself a 1TB version of the PS4 Slim, which, given just how much storage modern games take up, is almost a necessity down the line.
PlayStation 4 1TB with God Of War
PlayStation 4 1TB with God Of War
Just as with the bundle above, you're still getting the 1TB model of the PS4 Slim but this time it's packaged with the phenomenal God of War, which also happened to be our best game of last year.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
For more amazing deals, follow us @TrustedDealsUK on Twitter.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.