Best PS4 Deals: PS4 Slim with two games and Now TV voucher for £249.99

Best PS4 Deals: Looking to pick up an affordable PS4 Slim or a powerhouse PS4 Pro? Whatever takes your fancy, we’ve found the best bundles to save you a ton of money.

Sony’s PlayStation range has been a staple of the console gaming scene since the 1990s, and the PS4 is no exception. Having been on the market now since 2013, the PS4 is more affordable than ever which is brilliant for any new adopters. In that time, the PS4 has also built up an incredible library of games with recent additions including God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The PS4 currently comes in two variations, the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim. As their names suggest, the differences between them are fairly obvious but if you’re unfamiliar with the gritty details then check out our handy descriptions below.

Best PS4 Pro Deals

Should I buy a PS4 Pro? – If you want to see PS4 games running at their absolute best, then the PS4 Pro is undoubtedly the better option. By offering better compatibility with 4K rendering, games like Horizon: Zero Dawn look noticeably better than when played on a PS4 Slim. PSVR games also run at a far smoother rate when powered through the PS4 Pro. Be aware that while it does stream in 4K, the PS4 Pro is not compatible with physical Ultra HD Blu-ray discs.

Best PS4 Slim Deals

Should I buy a PS4 Slim? – For anyone who’s looking to tighten the belt this year, opting for the PS4 Slim can save you a hefty amount of cash upfront – over £100 in some cases. While the PS4 Slim is compatible with 4K TVs, it doesn’t offer the firepower of the PS4 Pro to present games at their highest visual fidelity. The PS4 Slim can also be used to play standard Blu-ray discs and DVDs.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these: