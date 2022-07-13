Prime Day TV deals: Massive discounts on OLEDs and more

Prime Day 2022 is in full swing and that means there’s never been a better time to pick up a new TV. Whether it’s a giant 75-inch OLED or an affordable 32-incher for the spare room you’re certain to find a discount.

But before you go racing off to buy the first TV you see, be warned, not all Prime Day TV deals are created equal. Though a discount may at first glance look great, many retailers, Amazon included, have a bad habit of boosting prices ahead of big sales to make the deals look better.

On top of that, not every TV set is actually worth your hard earned cash. Just look at our TV reviews and you’ll see many may have great specs sheets, but don’t deliver top of the line picture or sound quality with real world use.

Here to help make sure you pick up a TV that’s actually worth your money on a bonafide banging deal our team of product experts have created this guide. In it, you’ll find all the top TV deals we’ve spotted that are actually worth your hard earned cash. Every deal is based on our expert knowledge of the market or experience reviewing the TV included in the deal we’re recommending. On top of that, we’ll also do price history checks to make sure it is a decent discount, so you can trust our buying advice.

Make sure to keep refreshing this page as our team of experts will be updating it throughout Prime Day with all the latest TV deals we spot and are happy to recommend. If you’re interested in discounts on other types of products also make sure to check out our Prime Day 2022 live blog.

LG 55NANO756PR 55 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart NanoCell

Nanocell is the top line in LG’s LCD TVs, sitting just below its entry level line of OLEDS. And while an OLED is nice, not everyone has over a grand to drop on a new TV, which is why we’d recommend any buyer on a budget looking for a lounge friendly 55-inch set check out this Prime Day deal.

The deal lets you grab the LG 55NANO756PR 55 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart NanoCell for £399.00, which is an impressive 33% (£597.00) discount on its regular price. We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but considering how much its sibling, the LG 65NANO906, impressed when we reviewed it, we’re happy to recommend the set, which shares a lot of the same core DNA.

Highlights include a sleek, discrete design, easy setup and wonderfully feature rich webOS operating system which includes apps for all the major streaming services. Trust us when we say, for this price you’ll struggle to do better.

This LG NanoCell TV deal is too good to be true Grab the LG 55NANO756PR 55 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart NanoCell for £399, which is an impressive 33% discount on its regular £597 price. Amazon

Save 33%

£399 View Deal

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK

There are a number of affordable 65-inch TVs on the market at the moment that cost less than £500, but based on our experience many don’t deliver in key areas, including colour reproduction and HDR performance.

Which is we why we’d recommend any buyer on budget looking for a big screen 65-inch set this Prime Day take advantage of this deal. The deal lets you grab the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK for £399.00, that’s a massive £350.00 (47%) discount on its regular price.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but its sibling, the Hisense 65AE7400, impressed during testing. This leaves us confident recommending it, especially at this price. For your money you’ll get a giant 65-inch screen that supports nearly all the common HDR standards, apps for most common streaming services and Amazon Alexa voice control functionality.

This Hisense 65-inch TV Prime Day deal is too good to miss Pick up the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK for £399.00 – that’s a massive £350.00 (47%) discount on its regular price Amazon

Save £350.00 (47%)

£399 View Deal

Sony Bravia KE65A8

The Sony Bravia KE65A8 is a 4K OLED TV that impressed us with its rich picture quality, minimalist design and big sound to the extent that reviewer Jon Archer gave it a perfect 5/5 score.

The TV packs the X1 Ultimate processor, Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster for vibrant colours and Acoustic Surface Audio for more immersive sound.

Right now, you can pick up the Sony TV for just £1199. That’s £500 off its usual £1699 price.

Amazon’s slashed £500 off this 5 star Sony OLED TV for Prime Day Pick up the Sony BRAVIA KE65A8 for £1199, a 29% saving on its regular £1699 price. Amazon

Save £500

£1199 View Deal

Philips 43PUS7506

The Philips 43PUS7506 is a 4K LED TV powered by the Philips P5 engine. It includes support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, along with a low latency mode for gaming. It also runs on the SAPHI operating system, which means you can download a range of popular apps, like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

You can save 31% on the Philips 43PUS7506 by picking it up for just £198.99 this Prime Day. That’s £90.01 off the usually £289 TV.

This Philips 43PUS7506 deal is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners The Philips 43PUS7506 is available for £198.99 this Prime Day, marking a £90.01 (31%) saving on its regular RRP. Amazon

Save £90.01 (31%)

£198.99 View Deal

LG C1 OLED

The above image is of the 65-inch C1 but the size discounted for Prime Day is the smaller 48C1 OLED that’s down to £769, the lowest price we’ve seen it at.

And compared to its bigger siblings, the 48C1 doesn’t give up much in terms of performance. It has all the same features, smarts and connectivity; and its size makes it an excellent choice for gaming, with VRR and Dolby Vision Gaming elevating this set above other options. Add Dolby Vision IQ, excellent upscaling and a at times gorgeous picture quality, and if you’ve been waiting for the C1 to drop below £1000, you should snap this deal up tout suite.

Get the LG 48C1 OLED for £769 LG’s 48-inch C1 OLED from 2021 is at a super-low price for Prime Day Amazon UK

£769 View Deal

Philips 58PUS8546/12

In a slightly confusing development, Philips has two versions of its ‘The One’ TV, and the Prime Day discount that this applies to is the PUS8546 version. We’d be hard pressed to tell you what the difference is aside from a black finish, so we’re going to say this effectively the same TV we gave four stars to in 2021.

It’s a capable mid-range TV, boasting Ambilight effects that bathe the area around it colour that mirrors what’s happening on screen. Picture quality is good for the price with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content, while it’s a decent-sounding TV once it’s been calibrated via the Mimi sound processing. With the Android UI it has pretty much all the apps, and while it doesn’t boast the advanced gaming features, it does have fast gaming performance and VRR support. A solid TV that’s worth a look this Prime Day at just £449.89.

Save 50% on this Philips Ambilight TV Philips The One Ambilight TV has come down in price by 50% for Prime Day Amazon UK

Save 50%

£449.89 View Deal

Panasonic JX600BZ

We’ve not tested this 2021 model but judging on its specs alone, this Panasonic 4K TV is worth keeping an eye out if you’re after an affordable 50-inch TV with plenty of smarts.

There’s support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and there are smarts in ‘Hey Google’ and Alexa allowing for control of the TV via a connected voice assistant-enabled device. Entertainment app options include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch and Apple TV+ but last we checked it doesn’t have Disney+.

Still, the specification and low £309 price ensures this a good option for those looking to upgrade from an older model.