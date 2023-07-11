Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Top discounts on AirPods, iPads and more

Apple discounts are a rare find, even during shopping events, but there has been a good amount floating around this Amazon Prime Day. We’ve brought them all together for your pleasure.

MacBook Air M1

Apple may now have the shiny new MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch models with the M2 chip but you can now get the MacBook Air with M1 for 22% off. That means the excellent thin-and-light laptop, with bags of battery life and impressive productivity performance, comes in at just £779. An absolutely steal for students or hybrid workers looking to get a MacBook with a price that doesn’t drain your wallet dry.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are an ideal bit of kit for those looking for a high-end true-wireless earbuds experience that works great with all your Apple gear. And, even better, you can save £40 on the AirPods Pro 2 this Prime Day. That brings these earbuds down to £209 and, for your cash, you get a device that scored 4.5 stars in our review, praised for the boosted Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities, simple wireless charging and Apple Spatial Audio.

iPad 10.2-inch

Looking to get one of the most versatile and powerful tablets on the market? The iPad 10.2-inch is 19% off right now, making it even more appealing. The cheapest iPad you can buy, this device is made for those who want a breezy multimedia and browsing experience that you can rely on. At just £299 for Amazon Prime Day, you’re getting a speedy A13 Bionic chip, solid 64GB storage, Touch ID and a 12MP front-facing camera.

Apple Watch SE 2

Considering delving into the world of Apple wearables but have been put off by a high price? Or, need an upgrade? The Apple Watch SE 2 is down to just £228 in the Amazon sales. With 12% slashed off the price, this 44mm GPS model brings you the simplicity expected from Apple experiences right to your wrist. This includes exercise tracking, intuitive notifications and support for popular third-party apps. The full package received a 4.5-star rating in our review.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s iPhone device are far from the cheapest on the market, so a discount is always welcome. Right now, the impressive iPhone 14 Pro is down from £1099 to £969. This model is the 128GB Space Black version but you can opt to get a deal on the purple, gold and silver hues if they are more to your liking. The full product offers up a 4.5-star-rated experience, including a rewarding photography setup, lush and bright display as well as the new Dynamic Island. At £130 off, it’s an appealing offer for Apple and non-Apple fans alike.

